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2026 FIFA World Cup: Ghana's native doctor to place a curse on Harry Kane ahead of England clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:32 - 22 June 2026
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Ghanaian traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has claimed he will place a spiritual curse on England captain Harry Kane.
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Controversial Ghanaian traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has claimed he is preparing to place a spiritual curse on England captain Harry Kane ahead of their highly anticipated encounter with Ghana.

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England will battle Ghana at 9 pm on Tuesday at the Boston Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.

The England vs Ghana fixture is expected to be a high-profile international clash, with England relying heavily on captain Harry Kane as their main attacking threat.

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'I am working on Harry Kane' - Bonsam

Speaking publicly, Bonsam made a bold and controversial declaration regarding his intentions.

“I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before so I know what work I must do to stop him,” he said.

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He added that his actions are intended to limit the striker’s performance, not cause harm.

“I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country.”

Who Is Nana Kwaku Bonsam?

Nana Kwaku Bonsam is a well-known Ghanaian traditional spiritualist famous for his outspoken personality and involvement in football-related predictions and rituals.

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He has built a reputation for dramatic claims and public commentary on sporting events involving Ghana.

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