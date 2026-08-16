Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface came off the bench to score a breathtaking 82nd-minute winner for Bayer Leverkusen against Newcastle United, sparking massive weight and injury debates online.

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has set the internet completely alight after destroying English Premier League heavyweights Newcastle United on their own turf, sparking an intense debate about his physical conditioning in the process.

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The 25-year-old forward started on the bench as the German champions secured a gritty 2-1 pre-season victory at St James' Park on Saturday.

While Leverkusen opened the scoring in the very first minute through Ibrahim Maza before Malick Thiaw equalised for the Magpies right before the interval, it was Boniface's late introduction that stole the entire global spotlight.

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The "Boniface Don Fat" Physical Controversy

While Boniface displayed absolute world-class quality to bag the 82nd-minute winner, his physical appearance immediately divided supporters on social media.

Victor Boniface celebrates against Newcastle United.

A large section of the Nigerian fanbase expressed immediate anxiety over his bulkier frame, fearing it could lead to a relapse of his previous fitness issues.

An observant supporter voiced these exact worries online, pointing out that Boniface appears to be adding weight before pleading with the striker to manage his body properly ahead of the grueling new campaign.

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The Ruthless "Patrik Schick" Transfer Ultimatum

The sheer individual dominance displayed by the Nigerian international has convinced fans that he must remain the undisputed number-one striker for the club.

Supporters are actively demanding that the manager sacrifice other European stars to build the entire attacking system around Boniface's unique strengths.

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An excited fan sent a direct transfer message to the club, insisting that management must loan out Patrik Schick immediately because the Nigerian comrade is guaranteed to bang in endless goals next season.

Striking Fear with a "Dead Calm" Face

What left the St James' Park crowd completely spellbound was the effortless, terrifying ease with which the Super Eagles star manipulated the Newcastle backline.

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Pundits noted that his raw physical power makes him an absolute nightmare for modern central defenders to track in transition.

A mesmerised spectator praised his unique skillset, stating that Boniface looks completely capable of dragging three defenders across the pitch and still finishing the play with that exact same dead-calm expression.

Praying to Evaporate the Terrible Injury Curse

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The bitter memory of Boniface missing premium tournament minutes last season due to severe health setbacks is still hanging heavily over the Nigerian football community.

Fans are desperately praying that his body holds up so he can fully unleash his potential on the world stage, matching the high-flying momentum seen from other elite Nigerian wingers currently exploding across European leagues this month.

A passionate loyalist noted that he is a madly talented guy, praying that injuries allow him to have a wonderful season.

Corporate Engagement Farming Accusations

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Leverkusen's social media administrators quickly jumped on the viral wave, posting a celebratory picture of the forward alongside a caption that read: "Too good, Comrade."

However, some cynical Nigerian fans reacted with anger, accusing the German club of using the player's massive African fanbase purely to farm digital engagement while failing to protect his health.