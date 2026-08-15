Are you watching, Chelle? — Nigerian monster striker explodes in Europe with legendary 63-minute masterclass

Nigerian winger Moses Usor has handed Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle an absolute selection headache after destroying Austria Wien in a breathtaking Austrian Bundesliga display.

In a staggering demonstration of raw attacking power, 24-year-old Nigerian winger Moses Usor has completely set the Austrian Bundesliga alight.

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He delivered a legendary masterclass for LASK that has triggered intense conversation across the footballing world. Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle cannot afford to look away any longer.

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The electric forward put on a definitive display as LASK continued their brilliant start to the 2026/27 season, securing a comfortable 4-1 victory against Austria Wien at the Franz Horr Stadium.

Operating with a level of confidence that mirrors the form of Europe’s finest attackers, Usor single-handedly tore the opposition backline to shreds in a breathless first-half Blitz, handing Chelle a massive tactical ultimatum ahead of the upcoming international window.

Here are the major talking points from Usor’s European explosion that has Nigerian fans completely buzzing online:

A Relentless Four-Goal Contribution Blitz

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Usor’s impact on the match was nothing short of instantaneous. After Austria Wien opened the scoring via Niama Sissoko in the 9th minute, Usor immediately grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

He set up his American-born Nigerian compatriot Samuel Adeniran for a clinical and deserved 10th-minute equaliser.

The winger then completely turned the tie on its head in the 18th minute, ghosting into the penalty area to blast home a spectacular goal to give LASK a well-deserved lead.

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The Adeniran and Lang Partnerships

The chemistry between Usor and his teammates looked completely telepathic and dangerous on the night.

Right before the half-time whistle, the Nigerian winger combined brilliantly again to assist Adeniran for his second goal of the night, establishing a commanding 3-1 lead going into the interval.

Just before the hour mark, Usor completed his magical evening by laying on his second assist of the match to set up Christoph Lang for the definitive fourth goal, showcasing a creative value that top-tier clubs are desperate to add to their ranks.

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Striking Fear into the Super Eagles Dugout

What makes Usor’s performance so utterly terrifying for opposing defenders is the raw statistical dominance he managed to pack into just 63 minutes of football.

Before being substituted to a standing ovation, the Nigerian monster created the most chances on the pitch with three key passes, registered the most touches inside the box with seven, and unleashed three venomous shots on goal.

His ability to consistently penetrate the 18-yard box is exactly the kind of attacking variety fans are demanding for the national team setup.

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Usor is currently operating at an astronomical efficiency level that is impossible for the national team selectors to ignore.

In just three competitive matches at the start of the new campaign, the highly-rated forward has already racked up a staggering tally of two goals and two assists.

This incredible purple patch matches the elite momentum seen from other high-profile Nigerian attackers who are currently rescuing their clubs from opening-day humiliation across Europe this month.

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Eric Chelle’s Ultimate Selection Dilemma

With the next international break rapidly approaching, Usor has firmly positioned himself at the very front of the Super Eagles queue.

Nigeria boasts an incredibly deep pool of offensive talent, but the LASK man is currently playing with a level of hunger, physical fitness, and tactical maturity that demands a first-team spot.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to secure his first major silverware at AFCON 2027 | X

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