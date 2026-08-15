‘The fans don’t have to worry’ - Arteta confirms he will sign new contract with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has all but confirmed he will sign a new contract with Arsenal, reassuring fans that his future lies at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners manager, who is entering the final year of his current deal, is expected to receive a significant pay increase on his reported £10 million annual salary.

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The club is eager to secure his long-term commitment after he guided them to Premier League glory last season.

With the Gunners closing in on a new deal, Arteta has assured the Emirates faithful that he will commit to a new contract at the club

Arteta speaks on new contract

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Speaking ahead of the Community Shield clash against Manchester City in Cardiff, Arteta moved to ease any concerns among the fanbase regarding his contract status.

"The fans don’t have to worry about any of that, because I want to be here. I am extremely happy," he stated.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

"I feel very grateful to work with the people that I work with and when we have the possibility, we will resolve that."

Arteta explained that both he and the club are comfortable with the situation, suggesting a formal agreement is a matter of timing rather than a point of contention.

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"Everybody feels comfortable that the time on the contract is not going to be an issue," he added.

"My will, certainly, is to be here and I am very happy here. My feeling from the club’s the same. That’s why everyone is doing things in a really organic way."