Arsenal move to tie down Arteta with new deal

Arsenal is preparing a new long-term contract for Mikel Arteta, reinforcing their commitment to the Spanish manager after his impressive transformation of the club.

Arsenal is planning to reward Mikel Arteta with a new long-term contract this summer, underlining their strong belief in his leadership and long-term vision.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, the decision to extend Arteta’s deal was finalised as early as March 2026, regardless of how the current season concludes.

Arteta committed to Arsenal project

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Arteta, now in his sixth season at the Emirates Stadium, is said to be fully committed to the club’s project and is open to signing a new agreement.

The Spaniard remains focused on delivering silverware this season but is expected to enter formal talks soon.

Romano succinctly confirmed the situation, stating: "Understand Arsenal are planning to offer Mikel Arteta a new contract in the summer. Plan already decided in March regardless of end of the end-of-season results.

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"Arteta wants to focus on titles now, but is in love with Arsenal project and looking forward to talks. Deal on soon," he said.

🚨 Understand Arsenal are planning to offer Mikel Arteta a new contract in the summer.



Plan already decided in March regardless of end of the season results.



Arteta wants to focus on titles now but in love with Arsenal project and looking forward to talks.



Deal on soon. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/27umSpShJL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2026

The proposed extension represents a major show of trust from Arsenal’s hierarchy. Since taking charge in December 2019, Arteta has overseen a remarkable transformation, turning the Gunners from a struggling side into genuine Premier League title contenders.