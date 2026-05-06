Advertisement

Arsenal move to tie down Arteta with new deal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:24 - 06 May 2026
Arsenal is preparing a new long-term contract for Mikel Arteta, reinforcing their commitment to the Spanish manager after his impressive transformation of the club.
Advertisement

Arsenal is planning to reward Mikel Arteta with a new long-term contract this summer, underlining their strong belief in his leadership and long-term vision.

Advertisement

According to Fabrizio Romano, the decision to extend Arteta’s deal was finalised as early as March 2026, regardless of how the current season concludes.

Arteta committed to Arsenal project

Advertisement

Arteta, now in his sixth season at the Emirates Stadium, is said to be fully committed to the club’s project and is open to signing a new agreement.

The Spaniard remains focused on delivering silverware this season but is expected to enter formal talks soon.

Romano succinctly confirmed the situation, stating: "Understand Arsenal are planning to offer Mikel Arteta a new contract in the summer. Plan already decided in March regardless of end of the end-of-season results.

Advertisement

"Arteta wants to focus on titles now, but is in love with Arsenal project and looking forward to talks. Deal on soon," he said.

The proposed extension represents a major show of trust from Arsenal’s hierarchy. Since taking charge in December 2019, Arteta has overseen a remarkable transformation, turning the Gunners from a struggling side into genuine Premier League title contenders.

Arteta’s current contract runs until June 2027, but Arsenal are eager to secure his future well beyond that date, especially amid reported interest from other elite European clubs.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
How planned €400 million bid for Messi made Barcelona broke — Former president reveals
Football
06.05.2026
How planned €400 million bid for Messi made Barcelona broke — Former president reveals
Casemiro makes decision on Man Utd U-turn amid red-hot form
Football
06.05.2026
Casemiro makes decision on Man Utd U-turn amid red-hot form
How planned €400 million bid for Messi made Barcelona broke — Former president reveals
Football
06.05.2026
How planned €400 million bid for Messi made Barcelona broke — Former president reveals
Man United halt Rashford integration to the team
Premier League
06.05.2026
No way back - Man United not planning Rashford return amid Barcelona transfer doubts
Simeone concedes defeat, questions future
Football
06.05.2026
Simeone concedes defeat, questions future after Champions League exit to Arsenal
Arsenal move to tie down Arteta with new deal
Premier League
06.05.2026
Arsenal move to tie down Arteta with new deal