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Ex-Inter Milan star says Arteta 'deserves a statue' after Arsenal reach Champions League final

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:48 - 06 May 2026
Former Inter Milan star praises Mikel Arteta, saying he deserves a statue after leading Arsenal to their first Champions League final since 2006.
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Former Champions League winner Wesley Sneijder has delivered high praise for Mikel Arteta, stating the Arsenal boss “deserves a statue” after guiding Arsenal to the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since 2006.

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The Gunners secured their place in the final with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal, finishing from close range after Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak could only parry a powerful effort from Leandro Trossard.

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What Sneijder said

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sneijder was full of admiration for Arsenal’s progress under Arteta.

“I looked at the players again, and Arteta already deserves a statue. He doesn’t even have a squad full of top players, yet he’s managed to push Atletico back. It’s very impressive,” he said.

Arsenal remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League campaign as they chase a first-ever title in the competition.

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Attention now turns back to the Premier League, where Arsenal continue their push for the title. Arteta’s side is set to face West Ham United in their next fixture.

They currently sit five points ahead of Manchester City, who still have a game in hand.

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