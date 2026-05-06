Ex-Inter Milan star says Arteta 'deserves a statue' after Arsenal reach Champions League final

Former Inter Milan star praises Mikel Arteta, saying he deserves a statue after leading Arsenal to their first Champions League final since 2006.

Former Champions League winner Wesley Sneijder has delivered high praise for Mikel Arteta, stating the Arsenal boss “deserves a statue” after guiding Arsenal to the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since 2006.

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The Gunners secured their place in the final with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal, finishing from close range after Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak could only parry a powerful effort from Leandro Trossard.

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What Sneijder said

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sneijder was full of admiration for Arsenal’s progress under Arteta.

“I looked at the players again, and Arteta already deserves a statue. He doesn’t even have a squad full of top players, yet he’s managed to push Atletico back. It’s very impressive,” he said.

Arsenal remain unbeaten in this season’s Champions League campaign as they chase a first-ever title in the competition.

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Attention now turns back to the Premier League, where Arsenal continue their push for the title. Arteta’s side is set to face West Ham United in their next fixture.