Bayern vs PSG: 'Merge the squads' — Arsenal fans have chosen their UCL final opponent

After beating Atetico Madrid to reach the Champions League final, Arsenal supporters aren't bothered about facing Bayern or PSG.

Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to reach the UCL final on May 30 at Budapest's Puskás Aréna.

Fans are so confident they're rejecting the choice between Bayern or PSG, they want a combined best XI from both sides.

Arsenal are unbeaten in UCL knockouts under Arteta, mixing the brilliance of Saka with the defensive steel of Saliba and Gabriel.

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Arsenal are in the Champions League final, while Bayern Munich and PSG are still fighting each other to find out who gets the privilege of facing them on May 30 in Budapest.

Judging by the mood among Gunners supporters, neither side is making the travelling faithful particularly nervous.

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What the fans are actually saying

It started with a joke. A fan posted suggesting Arsenal should skip the formality of waiting for one finalist and simply demand a combined best XI from both Bayern and PSG. The replies turned it into a movement.

Bukayo Saka was the hero of the semifinal for the Gunners.

The post that started it all, Kosi throwing down the gauntlet before the second semi-final had even kicked off.

No need make PSG and Bayern even play this night - make them produce their combined best 11 come meet me for Budapest.

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No need make psg and Bayern even play this night, make them produce their combined best 11 come meet me for Budapest. — Kosi💧 (@__Kosito) May 6, 2026

"On behalf of Arsenal fans, we've rejected the idea of facing either Bayern Munich or PSG in the Champions League final. We want the Avengers version - merge the squads, bring your best combined starting XI, then come see us in Budapest. We Are The Danger."

The Avengers reference landed perfectly and "We Are The Danger" became the banner line for the entire thread.

"Me nataka UEFA wa postpone game ya PSG na Bayern, let the two teams sit down and choose a comprehensive combined best 11. Tupatane Budapest 30th."

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Swahili-speaking supporters joined the choir, proof that the confidence has gone truly global.

The translation: "I want UEFA to postpone the PSG-Bayern game. Let both teams pick their combined best 11. We meet in Budapest on the 30th."

"Make PSG first XI play first half - make Bayern own play second half."

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The tactical solution nobody asked for but everyone appreciated. Short, devastating, and entirely unbothered.

Unbeaten in knockouts under Arteta, mixing the brilliance of Saka with the defensive steel of Saliba and Gabriel - Arsenal fans have every right to feel this way.

Why the confidence is justified

This isn't just banter for banter's sake. Arsenal have been ruthless in these knockout rounds, organised, physical, and devastatingly efficient when their moments arrive.

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They held Atletico's attack to virtually nothing across 180 minutes, conceding just once in the tie.

Bukayo Saka's 44th-minute rebound was the difference on the night, a goal that summarised Arsenal's campaign: patient, disciplined, and deadly at exactly the right moment.

Behind him, William Saliba and Gabriel have been immovable all tournament. Declan Rice's last-ditch tackle to deny Giuliano Simeone on Tuesday was the kind of moment that wins Champions Leagues.

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Meanwhile, PSG beat Bayern 5-4 in the first leg, a thriller that proved both sides can score but also that both can be got at. Arsenal fans have watched that scoreline and drawn their own conclusions.

Whether it's Bayern or PSG waiting in Budapest, Arsenal supporters have made their feelings clear, they're not picking a preferred opponent.