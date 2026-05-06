UCL: This is their year, for sure — Wayne Rooney picks team to win trophy

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has predicted the winners of this season's UEFA Champions League.

Wayne Rooney has backed Arsenal to go all the way and lift the UEFA Champions League trophy after their win over Atletico Madrid, insisting that the stars have aligned for Mikel Arteta’s side.

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Rooney was speaking on Amazon Prime after the Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final clash at the Emirates.

After a gritty 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano last week, Arsenal got the job done on home turf thanks to Bukayo Saka, who forced home the decisive goal just before the halftime whistle.

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Rooney backs Arsenal to win Champions League

While the players did the business on the pitch, Rooney was particularly blown away by the wall of noise inside the stadium, admitting the atmosphere has completely transformed from his playing days.

“I’ve played a CL semi-final here before,” Rooney said.

“The atmosphere that evening was nowhere near what it was like today. This is Arsenal’s year.”

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The Emirates crowd acted as a genuine twelfth man, helping the Gunners book their place in the final.