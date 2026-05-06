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‘This is a big moment, enjoy it’ - Ian Wright hits back at Rooney for questioning Arsenal's celebration

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:54 - 06 May 2026
Ian Wright hits back at Rooney
Wayne Rooney has questioned the scale of Arsenal's celebrations after they secured a place in the Champions League final, prompting a swift defence from club legend Ian Wright.
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The Gunners booked their ticket to the final with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate thanks to a decisive goal from Bukayo Saka. 

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The victory marks Arsenal's first appearance in a Champions League final since their 2-1 loss to Barcelona in 2006.

Following the final whistle, manager Mikel Arteta and his players joined the fans in jubilant celebrations that swept through the stadium. 

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Ian Wright slams Rooney

The scenes did not impress Manchester United icon and 2008 Champions League winner Wayne Rooney.

Speaking on Amazon Prime, Rooney suggested the reaction was premature. "They deserve to be in this position, but they haven’t won it yet," he commented. "I think the celebrations are a little bit too much. Celebrate when you win!"

Wayne Rooney || Imago
Wayne Rooney || Imago

In response, Arsenal legend Ian Wright took to social media to defend the club and encourage fans to savour the achievement. In what appeared to be a direct reply to Rooney, he warned against the "celebration police".

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"Arsenal fans, let me tell you something: enjoy this," Wright urged. "The celebration police will be out in force; do not get nicked! Enjoy yourselves; football's about moments, and this is a big moment. Enjoy it."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright || Imago
Arsenal legend Ian Wright || Imago

He added, "And let’s hope that in the final and after the final, we have another massive moment. It’s a great day, it’s a great day!"

As they await their European fate, the Gunners are also in the hunt for their first Premier League title in 22 years and are preparing to face West Ham on Sunday.

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