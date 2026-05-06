‘You know deep down’ - Arsenal’s hero Saka reveals preferred Champions League final opponent

Bukayo Saka has suggested that the Arsenal squad has a clear preference between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for their upcoming Champions League final showdown.

The Gunners secured their place in the final for the first time in nearly two decades with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

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Saka's decisive goal booked Arsenal's trip to Budapest, where they will face the winner of the other semi-final.

Reigning champions PSG hold a 5-4 aggregate lead over Bayern Munich heading into their second-leg clash in Germany.

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Saka on favourite opponent

When asked which team he would rather play in the final on May 30, Saka was initially coy in his answer.

"Come on, man... You can't ask me that. I'd have to give a media-trained answer," the England star told CBS Sports.

However, when pressed further, he hinted at a specific choice, adding: "You know deep down who we'd want to face in the final."

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's winning goal || Imago

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A final against PSG would offer Arsenal a chance for revenge after the French side eliminated them from last season's competition en route to lifting the trophy.

Conversely, the Gunners might feel more confident against Bayern, whom they defeated 3-1 during this season's group stage.

Despite reaching only the second Champions League final in the club's history—the first since 2006—Arsenal's immediate focus returns to domestic duties.