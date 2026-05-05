Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Glory to God — Saka dedicates UCL semi-final win to fans and faith

Arsenal's ace Bukayo Saka expressed elation after the Gunners beat Atletico Madrid to reach their first UCL final in 20 years.

Arsenal secured their place in the Champions League final by overcoming Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid, marking the North London club's first appearance in Europe's ultimate showpiece since their heartbreaking defeat in 2006.

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What Saka said

Following the semi-final triumph, star winger Bukayo Saka, who was instrumental in breaking down the notoriously rigid Spanish defensive block, was visibly emotional, immediately dedicating the historic achievement to his faith and the club's devoted supporters.

Speaking to the media amidst the post-match celebrations, the 24-year-old English international declared: "It’s so beautiful! You just have to see what it means to us, what it means to the fans."

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Acknowledging the immense magnitude of the upcoming final at the Puskás Aréna in Hungary, Saka added: "Glory to God, we go to the final now! It’s a beautiful story and I hope it ends well in Budapest!"

The double in sight

The sheer emotional weight of the semi-final victory perfectly reflects Saka's comments regarding the fans, who have endured a 20-year wait to see their club return to the pinnacle of European football.

Beyond merely ending their two-decade Champions League final drought, the win keeps Arteta’s squad firmly on course to achieve an extraordinary domestic and European double.

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