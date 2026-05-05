Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: 3 records Arteta now owns after Gunners booked Budapest final ticket

Mikel Arteta is fast building his legacy as possibly Arsenal's greatest-ever manager

Arsenal are heading to Budapest after defeating Atlético Madrid 1-0 at the Emirates to seal a 2-1 aggregate victory and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

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A decisive first-half strike from Bukayo Saka sent Mikel Arteta’s side through, but beyond the result, the night also saw Arsenal etch their name deeper into the history books.

Arsenal end 20-year wait for Champions League final

In guiding the Gunners to their second-ever Champions League final, Arteta oversaw the breaking and matching of three major club and competition records.

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The victory over Atlético saw Arsenal record their 41st win of the season across all competitions, equalling the club’s all-time record for most wins in a single campaign, previously set during the famous 1970-71 season.

Even more significantly, Arsenal have now reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2006. The 20-year gap marks the longest period between European Cup or Champions League final appearances by an English club since Liverpool FC waited the same length of time before their 2005 appearance.

It also sees Arteta match Arsene Wenger as the only managers in Arsenal history to reach the competition final

Arsenal’s unbeaten European run makes Champions League history

Perhaps the most remarkable statistic of all is Arsenal’s unprecedented unbeaten run in this Champions League campaign.

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After navigating 14 matches without defeat, the Gunners have become the first team in history to remain unbeaten through their opening 14 games of a single Champions League edition when playing 14 or more matches.

That achievement places Arteta’s side in unique company and speaks volumes about the balance they have found between attacking quality and defensive resilience.

Against Atlético, that control was on full display, with Arsenal largely suffocating Diego Simeone’s attack and giving little room for stars like Ademola Lookman to operate before he was substituted in the 57th minute.