Advertisement

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman is the worst winger this season — Super Eagles star slammed for poor performance

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:15 - 05 May 2026
Fans slammed Super Eagles' Ademola Lookman after his anonymous showing against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.
Advertisement

Atlético Madrid’s elimination from the  Champions League semi-finals at the hands of Arsenal has sparked reactions on social media, with some supporters directing their frustration toward Ademola Lookman. 

Advertisement

What fans said

Following Arsenal's historic triumph,  which officially booked the North London club's ticket to the Budapest final, fans criticised the 28-year-old Nigeria international for delivering a feckless and invisible performance in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium. 

Social media was quickly flooded with harsh evaluations of Lookman's lack of attacking threat, completely failing to replicate the dangerous presence he provided during the first leg.

Advertisement

Supporters highlighted his inability to bypass Mikel Arteta’s defensive structure or create any meaningful opportunities when Diego Simeone’s side desperately needed a decisive offensive spark to salvage their European campaign before he was ultimately yanked off before the hour mark.

Advertisement

Trophyless season for Lookman

This bitter disappointment is further compounded by the grim reality that the forward is now mathematically guaranteed to finish his debut half-season in Spain trophyless. 

Advertisement

Having already suffered a painful defeat in the Copa del Rey final weeks ago, Lookman’s inability to propel Atlético past Arsenal confirms a barren campaign for the Spanish giants.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Arsenal legend accuses Mbappe
Football
05.05.2026
Mbappe OUT: Millions of Real Madrid fans sign petition to get rid of French star
Mikel Obi reveals how Chelsea owners react to his criticism of the club
Football
05.05.2026
Mikel Obi reveals how Chelsea owners react to his criticism of the club
Super Eagles’ 14-year drought continues as Lookman fails to lead Atletico Madrid past Arsenal
Football
05.05.2026
Super Eagles’ 14-year drought continues as Lookman fails to lead Atletico Madrid past Arsenal
Nigeria captain celebrates Arsenal victory over former club
Football
05.05.2026
Nigeria captain celebrates Arsenal victory over former club
‘We have every right to celebrate’ — Arsenal’s Rice hits back at critics of Gunners’ on-pitch emotions
Football
05.05.2026
‘We have every right to celebrate’ — Arsenal’s Rice hits back at critics of Gunners’ on-pitch emotions
‘They are celebrating like they’ve won the trophy’ — Arsenal branded ‘deluded’ for post-Atletico festivities
Football
05.05.2026
‘They are celebrating like they’ve won the trophy’ — Arsenal branded ‘deluded’ for post-Atletico festivities