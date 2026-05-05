Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman is the worst winger this season — Super Eagles star slammed for poor performance
Atlético Madrid’s elimination from the Champions League semi-finals at the hands of Arsenal has sparked reactions on social media, with some supporters directing their frustration toward Ademola Lookman.
What fans said
Following Arsenal's historic triumph, which officially booked the North London club's ticket to the Budapest final, fans criticised the 28-year-old Nigeria international for delivering a feckless and invisible performance in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.
Social media was quickly flooded with harsh evaluations of Lookman's lack of attacking threat, completely failing to replicate the dangerous presence he provided during the first leg.
Supporters highlighted his inability to bypass Mikel Arteta’s defensive structure or create any meaningful opportunities when Diego Simeone’s side desperately needed a decisive offensive spark to salvage their European campaign before he was ultimately yanked off before the hour mark.
Where was this version of Lookman vs Barça 😭— Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) May 5, 2026
Ademola Lookman over these 2 legs has been the worst winger I’ve seen all season and I have to watch Garnacho and Neto every week— Will (@willreyner) May 5, 2026
Lookman makes Semenyo look like prime Dinho I swear to god— OGi 🐐 (@BCNOgi) May 5, 2026
You can see why and how Lookman failed in the Premier league— Alen 🇸🇮 (@UtdAlen) May 5, 2026
Lookman genuinely worst footballer I've ever seen. Of course he knocked us out of two cups. Of course.— OGi 🐐 (@BCNOgi) May 5, 2026
What an absolute disgrace of a performance from Griezmann and Lookman— Bd@irB@ll (@Bd_irB_ll) May 5, 2026
This Lookman performance is as close as you get to a 0/10 without scoring an own goal or getting a red card— tag (@mxdric) May 5, 2026
Trophyless season for Lookman
This bitter disappointment is further compounded by the grim reality that the forward is now mathematically guaranteed to finish his debut half-season in Spain trophyless.
Having already suffered a painful defeat in the Copa del Rey final weeks ago, Lookman’s inability to propel Atlético past Arsenal confirms a barren campaign for the Spanish giants.