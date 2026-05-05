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‘Make swear no follow you’ — Boniface fires back at fan who questioned his open support of Arsenal

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:23 - 05 May 2026
Victor Boniface | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface did not hold back when his support for Arsenal was questioned following the Gunners' huge win over Atletico Madrid
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Victor Boniface delivered a typically unfiltered response on social media after a fan challenged him over his public support for Arsenal during their Champions League win over Atlético Madrid.

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The Super Eagles striker was actively following the match online and made no attempt to hide his delight as the Gunners booked their place in the final.

Boniface proudly declares lifelong Arsenal support

As Arsenal edged toward victory against Atlético Madrid, Boniface posted “Almost there o” on X while the match entered its closing stages.

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Once the final whistle confirmed the Gunners’ 2-1 aggregate triumph, the Nigerian striker went a step further and publicly professed his loyalty to the North London side.

“Team wey person don dey support since small ❤️❤️,” Boniface wrote, revealing that he has backed Arsenal since childhood.

The post quickly drew attention from fans, many amused to see the Werder Bremen striker openly celebrating another club’s success so passionately.

Super Eagles striker shuts down critic in trademark style

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Not everyone appreciated Boniface’s post, however. One X user attempted to lecture the striker, replying: “Bro you are a professional player. Stop posting.” That criticism did not go unanswered.

Boniface immediately fired back with, “Make swear no follow you this night,” a blunt warning in Nigerian slang telling the fan to mind his business and not provoke him further.

The exchange quickly went viral, with many supporters praising Boniface for his humour and refusal to censor his personality.

It was a fittingly animated reaction on a night when Arsenal supporters everywhere were celebrating after Bukayo Saka’s decisive strike sent the Gunners into the Champions League final in Budapest.

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