‘We are going to fight until the end’ - Doku sends defiant title message to Arsenal after Man City slip-up

Jeremy Doku has issued a stark warning to Premier League leaders Arsenal, declaring that Manchester City will not surrender their title without a fight, despite falling five points behind in the race.

The Belgian winger was the hero for Pep Guardiola's side on Monday, scoring twice to salvage a crucial point against Everton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the 3-3 draw at Hill Dickinson Stadium dealt a significant blow to the Citizens' hopes of winning the crown.

The result leaves Mikel Arteta's Arsenal with a commanding five-point lead at the top of the table, putting the Gunners in a strong position to claim their first league championship in 20 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doku convinced title race is far from settled

Following the frustrating stalemate, Doku expressed his disappointment but quickly shifted to a defiant message aimed at their North London rivals.

"It hurts; obviously it hurts," Doku stated. "We know how important it is to win those types of games. We did not give up, and we are not going to give up.

"There are still some games, we are going to fight until the end, and at the end we will count the points."

Jeremy Doku scored for Man City || imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winger believes the team's resilient mindset will be key in the final stretch of the season. "We are disappointed, but it is not over," he added. "We are not going to give up."

"There are a lot of games, we have a busy schedule, and we are going to look forward," Doku commented on the challenges ahead.

A demanding fixture list complicates City's path to a potential comeback. Guardiola's men face five matches in just 16 days to conclude their campaign, beginning with a home game against Brentford this Saturday.