‘I just try to stay alive’ - Saka reflects on scoring decisive goal to send Arsenal to UCL final

Arsenal star boy Bukayo Saka has opened up on his winning goal that sent the Gunners to their first Champions League final in 20 years.

The winger was the hero for Arsenal, scoring the crucial goal in a tense 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid that secured the Gunners' place in the Champions League final with a 2-1 aggregate win.

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The England star capitalised on a rare error from goalkeeper Jan Oblak, sending the Emirates Stadium into a frenzy.

Following the victory, the Gunners set a new record, staying unbeaten in the tournament, with 11 wins and three draws.

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Saka after historic win

Saka was humorously frustrated to be pulled away from the on-pitch celebrations for his post-match interview.

"You're taking me away from the celebrations, man! It's so beautiful," he told a Prime Video reporter. "You see what it means to us and what it means to the fans. We're all so happy."

The winger acknowledged the immense pressure of the semi-final clash. "This game is a high-pressure game, and it means a lot to both sides," he added. "We managed to manage well and take ourselves to the final, so we're happy."

Arsenal’s hero Saka || Imago

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Speaking about the goal, which was his 81st for the club and arguably his most important yet, Saka said, "It's definitely up there," Saka said, reflecting on the strike.

"In those situations, I just try to stay alive, and sometimes it bounces for you, sometimes it doesn't, but you have to be there. I was there and it fell for me. I got my goal, so glory to God, and we'll go to the final now."