‘I just try to stay alive’ - Saka reflects on scoring decisive goal to send Arsenal to UCL final
The winger was the hero for Arsenal, scoring the crucial goal in a tense 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid that secured the Gunners' place in the Champions League final with a 2-1 aggregate win.
The England star capitalised on a rare error from goalkeeper Jan Oblak, sending the Emirates Stadium into a frenzy.
Following the victory, the Gunners set a new record, staying unbeaten in the tournament, with 11 wins and three draws.
Saka after historic win
Saka was humorously frustrated to be pulled away from the on-pitch celebrations for his post-match interview.
"You're taking me away from the celebrations, man! It's so beautiful," he told a Prime Video reporter. "You see what it means to us and what it means to the fans. We're all so happy."
The winger acknowledged the immense pressure of the semi-final clash. "This game is a high-pressure game, and it means a lot to both sides," he added. "We managed to manage well and take ourselves to the final, so we're happy."
Speaking about the goal, which was his 81st for the club and arguably his most important yet, Saka said, "It's definitely up there," Saka said, reflecting on the strike.
"In those situations, I just try to stay alive, and sometimes it bounces for you, sometimes it doesn't, but you have to be there. I was there and it fell for me. I got my goal, so glory to God, and we'll go to the final now."
Arsenal will now prepare to face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest, hoping to lift the trophy they narrowly missed out on in 2006.