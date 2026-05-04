Advertisement

Everton vs Man City: Guardiola makes big title admission after handing Arsenal huge advantage

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:49 - 04 May 2026
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reacted to his side's draw against Everton.
Advertisement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conceded that the Premier League title race is out of his team's control following a chaotic 3-3 draw against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Advertisement

What Pep said 

After his side dropped two critical points, the Spanish tactician bluntly stated regarding their championship destiny: "It's not in our hands. Before it was in our hands. Now, no." 

The devastating slip-up leaves City trailing current league leaders Arsenal by five points, albeit with a crucial game in hand. 

Advertisement

Consequently, Mikel Arteta’s squad now hold the definitive advantage; if the North London club secures maximum points from their three remaining league fixtures, they will mathematically guarantee their first top-flight championship since their legendary 2003/04 Premier League campaign.

A tale of two halves

The dramatic fixture saw Manchester City completely squander a commanding position after producing what Guardiola proudly described as an "outstanding" first-half performance, taking a 1-0 lead into the break courtesy of a 43rd-minute strike from Jérémy Doku. 

However, Manchester City suffered an inexplicable collapse following the interval. Analysing the shift, Guardiola explained that Everton "made a step up" in the second half, aggressively turning the contest into a "proper English game" full of intense duels, which caused his team to lose their composure and control. 

Advertisement

This resulted in City conceding three goals in a staggering 13-minute window, with Everton's Thierno Barry netting a rapid brace in the 68th and 81st minutes, either side of a Jake O'Brien header in the 73rd minute. 

Although the Mancunians demonstrated resilience to salvage a point, with Erling Haaland scoring in the 83rd minute straight from the restart and Doku curling in a stunning 97th-minute equaliser, the damage to their title defence had already been inflicted during that disastrous second-half spell.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Awoniyi to battle Mainoo, Gyokeres for Premier League award
Premier League
05.05.2026
Awoniyi to battle Mainoo, Gyokeres for Premier League award
Bayern Munich vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips: Goal Machines Clash At The Allianz Arena For Show Stealing Champions League Semifinal
Betting Tips
05.05.2026
Bayern Munich vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips: Goal Machines Clash At The Allianz Arena For Show Stealing Champions League Semifinal
Bayern Munich vs PSG in Champions League action
Match Previews
05.05.2026
Bayern Munich vs PSG preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Nigeria makes African history at the FIFA World Cup
Football
05.05.2026
Nigeria makes African history at the FIFA World Cup
Georgina Rodriguez draws mixed reactions on her 2nd Met Gala appearance
Lifestyle
05.05.2026
"This is NOT a wedding" - Georgina Rodriguez draws mixed reactions on her 2nd Met Gala appearance
From Naomi Osaka to Venus Williams: 10 sports stars who lit up the 2026 Met Gala
Lifestyle
05.05.2026
From Naomi Osaka to Venus Williams: 10 sports stars who lit up the 2026 Met Gala