Everton vs Man City: Guardiola makes big title admission after handing Arsenal huge advantage

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reacted to his side's draw against Everton.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conceded that the Premier League title race is out of his team's control following a chaotic 3-3 draw against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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What Pep said

After his side dropped two critical points, the Spanish tactician bluntly stated regarding their championship destiny: "It's not in our hands. Before it was in our hands. Now, no."

The devastating slip-up leaves City trailing current league leaders Arsenal by five points, albeit with a crucial game in hand.

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Consequently, Mikel Arteta’s squad now hold the definitive advantage; if the North London club secures maximum points from their three remaining league fixtures, they will mathematically guarantee their first top-flight championship since their legendary 2003/04 Premier League campaign.

A tale of two halves

The dramatic fixture saw Manchester City completely squander a commanding position after producing what Guardiola proudly described as an "outstanding" first-half performance, taking a 1-0 lead into the break courtesy of a 43rd-minute strike from Jérémy Doku.

However, Manchester City suffered an inexplicable collapse following the interval. Analysing the shift, Guardiola explained that Everton "made a step up" in the second half, aggressively turning the contest into a "proper English game" full of intense duels, which caused his team to lose their composure and control.

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This resulted in City conceding three goals in a staggering 13-minute window, with Everton's Thierno Barry netting a rapid brace in the 68th and 81st minutes, either side of a Jake O'Brien header in the 73rd minute.