Galatasaray want to combine Victor Osimhen with Bruno Fernandes
In what can only be described as a bold statement of intent, Galatasaray are reportedly plotting a blockbuster summer transfer for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, as the reigning Turkish champions desperately seek to make a profound mark in European competition.
Galatasaray’s ambition
According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Istanbul club views the 31-year-old Portugal international as a dream target. They are actively looking to overhaul their engine room by signing a marquee number 10 and a number 6.
By attempting to pair Fernandes' elite playmaking with the lethal finishing of Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray hope to build a squad capable of seriously challenging Europe's traditional elite.
Securing Osimhen's signature on a permanent deal last summer proved that Cim-Bom possess the financial and institutional muscle to pull off massive, high-profile acquisitions.
Bruno available for release clause
Extracting Fernandes from Old Trafford will require triggering the £57 million overseas release clause embedded in his current contract, which runs until the end of the 2026/27 season with an option for an additional year.
The financial outlay is also complicated by the player's own career priorities; Fernandes has consistently maintained that his long-term continuation at Manchester United is contingent on how competitive he believes the team can be at the absolute highest level.
Having just orchestrated a monumental 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Liverpool to mathematically secure Manchester United's qualification for the 2026/27 Champions League, his belief in the club's trajectory would have undoubtedly strengthened.