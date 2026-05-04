Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips: Nearly Men Clash At The Emirates In High Stakes Champions League Semifinal

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid lock horns again this week, with a place in the Champions League final at stake.

The first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano featured penalties, one from Viktor Gyokeres late in the first half to give Arsenal the lead and an equalizer 10 minutes into the second period from Julian Alvarez to secure a draw for Atletico.

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The stalemate extended Arsenal’s unbeaten Champions League run to 13 games this season.

One of their 10 wins in that run came at the Emirates Stadium, where they put four past a shaky Atleti without any reply during the league phase in October 2025.

While the Gunners warmed up for their third meeting against Atleti this term with a 3-0 win over Fulham over the weekend.

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Diego Simeone rotated his side heavily against Valencia, watching his weakened side win 2-0.

Arsenal last played a Champions League final exactly 20 years ago. Atleti have waited 10 years since their last final appearance.

Both sides are eager to end long droughts, and while the Rojiblancos have been inconsistent, their resilience is undeniable.

Their away record in this competition is a concern, though – all three away UCL losses came against English opposition.

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Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Arsenal to qualify 1.32 High Value bet Under 3.5 goals 1.35 High Player prop Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer 2.40 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Arsenal to qualify

Arsenal have been exceptional in the Champions League this season, going unbeaten in 13 consecutive matches.

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A draw in the first leg in Spain has put them in a strong position heading into this return leg at the Emirates, where they have already shown their quality against top opposition.

The Gunners also have recent history on their side in this fixture, having beaten Atletico Madrid 4-0 at home, and we’re backing them to get the job done once again.

With momentum, home advantage, and confidence all in their favour, we expect Arsenal to progress to the final.

Under 3.5 goals

Despite the high stakes, this doesn’t look like a game that will produce a flurry of goals.

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You have to go back to February for the last time an Arsenal match saw over 3.5 goals, highlighting how controlled and disciplined their recent performances have been.

The last time Arsenal were involved in a game with four or more goals in either the Premier League or Champions League was their 3-2 win over Kairat on January 28, 2026.

Atletico Madrid’s recent European matches also point towards a tighter contest, with none of their last three Champions League game, against Barcelona and Arsenal, seeing more than three goals scored.

All signs suggest a relatively low-scoring semi-final second leg.

Viktor Gyokeres anytime goalscorer

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With Kai Havertz sidelined, Viktor Gyokeres is expected to lead the line for Arsenal, and he comes into this game in strong form.

The Swedish striker has scored over 20 goals in all competitions this season, most recently bagging a brace against Fulham at the weekend.

He also found the net in the first leg against Atletico Madrid, underlining his ability to deliver on the big stage.

Gyokeres averages five shots every two Champions League matches, and with Arsenal likely to create chances at home, he looks a strong candidate to score again.

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Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: (4-2-3-1)

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Atletico Madrid: (4-4-2)

Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Álvarez, Griezmann

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Team News – Arsenal

Arsenal had been hopeful of welcoming Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz back from injury after the pair missed the 3-0 win over Fulham at the weekend.

However, neither player took part in training on Monday morning, which would suggest they, along with Jurrien Timber, will miss out once again.

Martin Zubimendi is likely to return in midfield despite Myles Lewis-Skelly impressing there against Fulham, while Arteta has decisions to make at full-back and at left-wing.

Team News – Atletico Madrid

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Atletico suffered a major scare in the first leg when Alvarez hobbled off in the second half, but examinations have ruled out a serious injury for the Argentine, who is expected to lead the line in North London.

The former Manchester City man has been included in Atletico's 25-man squad alongside fellow doubts Giuliano Simeone, Alexander Sorloth and Jose Gimenez.