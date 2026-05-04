Fabregas gives a hint on Premier League return amid Chelsea link

Cesc Fabregas has openly stated his ambition to one day manage in the Premier League as his coaching reputation continues to grow at Italian club Como.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea star has guided the newly-promoted side to the brink of European qualification, inevitably fuelling speculation about a future return to England.

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His performance has led to the Spanish manager being linked with high-profile roles, including at his former club Chelsea.

However, he is yet to decide on his future and has hinted at staying with Como and may not leave at the end of the season.

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Fabregas speaks about EPL

After a decorated playing career in England, Fabregas is now making a name for himself in the dugout.

He has overseen Como's remarkable transformation from a Serie B side to Serie A European contenders, but has made no secret of his desire to eventually manage in the English top flight.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world," Fabregas told Telegraph Sport. "I’ve always been very, very clear about it. I felt it as a player, I feel it as a coach, as a fan."

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Drawing on advice from a former manager, he added: "But [Jose] Mourinho told me one day when I was at Chelsea: ‘I still have 30 years to work.’ So I could be here [Como] for 10 years, and you can still go to the Premier League in 12, 15 years.