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‘I blame the organisation’ - Ex-Nigerian international faults NFF for failing to utilise Iwobi’s golden generation

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:33 - 04 May 2026
Ex-Nigerian international faults NFF
Former Super Eagles player Sam Sodje has blamed the Nigerian Football Federation for their misuse of the generational talent available to the team.
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Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, has failed to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row, following a disappointing qualifying campaign.

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Furthermore, the team's struggles extend to the Africa Cup of Nations, where they have only managed a second and a third-place finish.

Former player Sodje has laid the blame for these failures squarely on the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), asserting that the players themselves are not responsible for the team's poor performance.

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Sodje blames NFF

Sodje placed the blame for these failures on administrative shortcomings rather than the players, describing the current squad as a "golden generation" that has been let down.

Sam Sodje || Imago
Sam Sodje || Imago

"I think we’ve thrown it away by not qualifying for two World Cups," Sodje lamented during an interview with Footy-Africa.

"I know we all praise the ’94 set, the ’96 set—but believe me, with this new generation, I think we had the best generation ever, and I think we blew it. I don’t blame the players; I blame the organisation."

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Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago

He concluded with a hope that the team can still achieve success, stating, "Hopefully, they can win something because I think this is a golden generation."

Despite Iwobi's individual achievements, which include a FIFA World Cup appearance and three Africa Cup of Nations medals, major international success has eluded this generation of Super Eagles.

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