‘It's a good idea to get him’ - Ex-Super Eagles star backs NFF's pursuit of Newcastle forward William Osula
The NFF has reportedly initiated contact with the Denmark-born forward as part of a broader strategy to rebuild the national team following recent setbacks.
Osula, 22, has represented Denmark at the U19 and U21 levels but has not yet earned a senior cap, leaving him eligible to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria.
Should Osula agree to the switch, he could be in contention for a call-up for next month's Unity Cup and potential friendly matches against Poland and Portugal in June.
Sodje pleased with NFF move for Osula
Sam Sodje, who was also born outside Nigeria but chose to play for the Super Eagles, sees the merit in pursuing top talent abroad.
"It's always nice to get the best players, as long as they are Nigerians, to play for the nation," the former defender said.
Sodje drew parallels with his own career and family, stating, "I was in the same position, and I've got nephews who are English the same way, and if they are good enough, they should come and play for the nation."
"He'll add more quality and more fighting power upfront. I think it's a good idea to get him to play for Nigeria."
While fully supporting the move for Osula, he added a crucial point: "We should always try to encourage our home-based [players] to be able to have the same chance. But yeah, [it's] a great idea, and hopefully we can get him and add more value to our national team."
Osula's international future remains undecided. He is eligible to represent Nigeria, Denmark, France, and England. While Denmark has previously called him up, he remains uncapped at the senior level.