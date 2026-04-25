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‘This is my first time’ — Jamaica’s Usain Bolt settles Nigeria vs Ghana Jollof debate

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:35 - 25 April 2026
Usain Bolt just tasted Nigerian jollof rice and the debate is officially over
The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, takes a side in Africa’s biggest food war, and Nigeria, he says, is beautiful.
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Usain Bolt has broken the 100m world record, and he has broken the 200m world record. He has won eight Olympic gold medals.

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But nothing, nothing, could have prepared the internet for the moment the greatest sprinter of all time sat down in front of a plate of Nigerian jollof rice for the very first time.

It happened at Nenesams Restaurant in Qatar, a Nigerian eatery that has been quietly flying the flag for West African cuisine in Doha.

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Bolt, whose U20 record was recently smashed in Australia, was in town and clearly open to adventure, and was handed a plate. He took a bite.

Usain Bolt

And then he said the seven words that have sent social media, and every Nigerian family group chat into complete meltdown.

"This is my first time of having jollof rice," — Usain Bolt, world record holder, Olympic legend, and now, honorary jollof rice connoisseur
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Official Bolt Verdict

"It's beautiful, thank you." — Nigerian Jollof Rice, as reviewed by the fastest human being ever recorded.

Beautiful. Not nice, not decent, and not "yeah, it's alright." Beautiful. From the man who once described winning Olympic gold as feeling "easy." When Usain Bolt calls something beautiful, you take note.

Of course, no mention of jollof rice, Nigerian or otherwise, can exist in a vacuum. The debate has raged for decades, crossing borders, breaking friendships, and dividing WhatsApp groups with the kind of conviction usually reserved for religion and politics. Nigeria or Ghana. Smoky or subtle. Party jollof or everyday jollof. The argument never ends. Until now.

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Bolt did not just stumble into a restaurant, he stumbled into a cultural moment. His first taste of jollof rice was Nigerian jollof. Not Ghanaian. Not Senegalese. Nigerian. And his response was not a polite nod of appreciation. It was a full, unscripted, camera-facing verdict: beautiful. The defence rests.

For Nigerians who have spent years making the case to sceptical friends, posting memes, and defending their jollof with the kind of passion that belongs at a press conference, this is the moment they have been waiting for.

The world's most famous Jamaican, a man who has tasted victory on every continent, has now tasted jollof rice, and he approves.

Olympic legend Usain Bolt
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Bolt came for the food. He left having accidentally become the most high-profile judge in the history of West African cuisine. The fastest man alive has spoken. Nigerian jollof is beautiful. Case closed. At least until Ghana replies.

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