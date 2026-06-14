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2026 FIFA World Cup: England legend slams Arsenal's Gabriel for performance in Brazil vs Morocco

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:21 - 14 June 2026
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Former England striker Alan Shearer has picked out Arsenal's Gabriel for blame after Brazil's draw against Morocco.
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Former England striker Alan Shearer criticised Gabriel Magalhães's performance after Brazil kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with an unconvincing 1-1 draw against Morocco

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What Shearer said 

During the well-scrutinised Group C opener at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, the Seleção struggled immensely out of the gate, leading manager Carlo Ancelotti to openly admit he was worried by his side's poor, disjointed first-half display. 

The focal point of the defensive dysfunction came in the 21st minute when a glaring positional error allowed Ismael Saibari to fire the Atlas Lions into the lead before Vinícius Júnior equalised ten minutes later. 

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Highlighting the mistakes, Shearer slammed the Arsenal centre-back, stating: "He’s looked shaky, Gabriel, today. On two or three occasions, the ball has gone out, and I thought he could’ve attacked it, and he didn’t. He’s been slow. Certainly, with the goal in the first half, the gap between him and Marquinhos was huge."  

Gabriel’s psychological hangover 

Gabriel is currently in a vulnerable moment, as he enters the tournament carrying psychological baggage despite enjoying Premier League success with Arsenal. 

The defender is coming off a gruelling but triumphant campaign where he was pivotal in helping Arsenal win the 2025/26 Premier League title, ending a 22-year league drought for the North London club. 

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However, that high was offset by a devastating personal low during the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain; after battling through 120 intense minutes in the heartbreaking defeat, Gabriel missed the ultimate penalty in the shootout. 

As Brazil pursue a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy, Ancelotti would need the former Lille man at the top of his game to strengthen their candidacy.

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