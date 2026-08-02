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‘Still got it’ – CAF celebrates Asisat Oshoala after match-winning goal against Zambia

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:11 - 02 August 2026
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CAF has praised Asisat Oshoala after her match-winning goal secured a 1-0 victory for Nigeria’s Super Falcons against Zambia at the 2026 WAFCON.
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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has paid tribute to Asisat Oshoala following her match-winning performance in the Super Falcons’ crucial 1-0 victory over Zambia at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The Nigerian striker was restored to the starting lineup after beginning the team’s shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi on the bench, and she immediately justified coach Justine Madugu’s decision with a decisive contribution.

Oshoala broke the deadlock just eight minutes into the Group C encounter.

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The experienced forward raced onto a long pass from captain Rasheedat Ajibade, outpaced a Zambian defender, and calmly finished past the goalkeeper to hand Nigeria an early advantage.

Despite the Super Falcons being reduced to 10 players after Tosin Demehin was shown a red card for a challenge on Barbra Banda, Oshoala’s early strike proved enough to secure all three points.

Tireless display earns CAF recognition

In addition to scoring the winning goal, Oshoala produced an energetic all-round display, constantly stretching the Zambian defence with her movement and pressing before eventually being substituted.

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Her performance played a vital role in helping the defending champions bounce back from their opening defeat and keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

CAF acknowledged the former African Women’s Footballer of the Year’s impact with a post on X, sharing footage of her goal celebration alongside the caption:

“Still got it. Still showing it. Energy of the Day today.”

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The victory revived Nigeria’s WAFCON campaign after the disappointing loss to Malawi.

The Super Falcons will now face Egypt in their final Group C fixture on Wednesday.

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