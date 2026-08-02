‘A Big Relief’ – Former Super Eagles star praises Super Falcons’ win against Zambia

Former Super Eagles defender has commended the Super Falcons for their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zambia at the 2026 WAFCON.

Former Nigerian international Fatai Amao has praised the Super Falcons for their determined 1-0 victory over Zambia, describing the result as a major boost to the team’s campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

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Nigeria entered the crucial Group C encounter under intense pressure following a surprise 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening match. Anything short of victory would have left the defending champions facing an uphill battle to reach the knockout stage.

Oshoala’s early goal

The Super Falcons made the perfect start when veteran striker Asisat Oshoala found the breakthrough in the eighth minute.

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The Zambian goalkeeper saved her initial effort, but the rebound fell kindly back to the Nigerian forward, who calmly converted at the second attempt to hand Nigeria an early lead.

The goal ultimately proved enough to secure all three points as the Super Falcons produced a disciplined defensive display to protect their advantage.

Amao delighted with response

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Speaking to Completesports.com, Amao expressed his delight with the team’s response after the disappointing opening defeat.

“It’s a big relief to see the Super Falcons overcome Zambia after that shocking loss to Malawi in the opening game,” Amao said.

The former international believes the victory has restored confidence within the squad and put Nigeria’s campaign back on track.

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“This victory will definitely boost the confidence of the players ahead of their final group game against Egypt.”

Amao also stressed that the players understood the importance of defeating Zambia and responded positively under pressure.

“The players knew that winning against Zambia was vital for their chances of qualifying for the next round, and I am happy they delivered.”