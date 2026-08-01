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Galatasaray inquire about Barcelona flop as Onuachu deal drag

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:49 - 01 August 2026
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Galatasaray have extended their search for Mauro Icardi's replacement to the Brazilian Serie A.
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Galatasaray have reportedly enquired about the availability of former Barcelona forward Vitor Roque as the club searches for a long-term replacement for Mauro Icardi

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The reigning Turkish champions are exploring multiple attacking profiles in the summer market to reinforce their frontline ahead of the 2026/27 campaign and have identified Roque as an ideal target, as they did Paul Onuachu.

Scouring the market for Roque

The 21-year-old Brazil international is currently rebuilding his career following a difficult initial stint in Europe with Barcelona and a subsequent loan to Real Betis during the 2024/25 season. 

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Galatasaray executives have asked to be kept informed of his contract situation and market valuation, which currently sits in the region of €20 million.

Roque returned to his native country in early 2026 to join Palmeiras in order to secure regular playing time. 

During the ongoing 2026 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A and Campeonato Paulista campaigns, the striker has made sporadic appearances, notably scoring goals against Fluminense in February and Novorizontino in March.

Transfer battle for Onuachu

Alongside their interest in the Brazilian, Galatasaray are actively pursuing a move for Nigeria international Paul Onuachu to solve their immediate centre-forward needs. 

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The club faces stiff competition from domestic rivals Fenerbahçe for the signature of the recent Süper Lig Golden Boot winner.

To gain an advantage in the negotiations, Galatasaray have deployed Victor Osimhen as an intermediary to convince his compatriot to reject Fenerbahçe and move to RAMS Park

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