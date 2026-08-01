‘This is why we trust our girls than Super Eagles’ - Nigerians hail Super Falcons’ fighting spirit after 10-woman victory over Zambia

Nigerians have praised the Super Falcons after their resilient 1-0 victory over Zambia at WAFCON 2026.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have earned widespread praise from fans after battling to a crucial 1-0 victory over Zambia in their second Group C match at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Rabat, Morocco.

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After suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their tournament opener, the defending champions responded in determined fashion, with Asisat Oshoala scoring the decisive goal before Nigeria produced a disciplined defensive display to protect their lead.

The victory was made even more impressive after defender Blessing (Tosin) Demehin was sent off late in the first half, forcing the Super Falcons to play the entire second half with 10 players.

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Oshoala delivers when Nigeria needed her most

With World Cup qualification hopes under pressure following the defeat to Malawi, Nigeria knew only a victory would keep their campaign firmly on track.

Oshoala rose to the occasion, finding the breakthrough in the first half to hand the Super Falcons a priceless lead against a Zambia side that had thrashed Egypt 6-0 in their opening match.

Despite being reduced to 10 players after Demehin’s dismissal in the 39th minute, Nigeria refused to surrender their advantage.

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Nigerians celebrate fighting spirit

The result immediately sparked celebrations among Nigerian supporters, many of whom praised the team’s resilience and determination.

One fan, @LastHilary, summed up the mood on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Good one, that why I trust our girls more than our men.”

Good one, that why I trust our girls more than our men — HILARY (@LastHilary) August 1, 2026

Good game from them. — Orekunrin (@blaqueboyfriend) August 1, 2026

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🇳🇬 It's finally over!!!

Super falcons have won against Zambia with 10 women. pic.twitter.com/fIAArZOQ5E — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) August 1, 2026

Weldon ladies — Chinedum Maxy Eze (@EzeMaxy) August 1, 2026

They played brilliantly well today! Loved seeing the girls swinging passes across the pitch 👏 Huge shoutout to Oshoala and Ajibade for pushing the attack, and the defenders were absolute rocks today! 🇳🇬🔥 — Okokhia Jeremiah (@city_tid) August 1, 2026

Good win. Rasheedat Ajibade, what a performance! Incredible player and leader. We are blessed to have her in this team. — All Things Super Eagles🦅 (@AllThingsSuper_) August 1, 2026

Qualification hopes back on track

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The victory breathes fresh life into Nigeria’s WAFCON campaign. After opening the tournament with a disappointing loss to Malawi, the Super Falcons have now put themselves back in contention for a place in the knockout stage.

Attention now turns to Nigeria’s final Group C fixture against Egypt, while Malawi and Zambia face off in another decisive encounter.