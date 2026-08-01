‘This is why we trust our girls than Super Eagles’ - Nigerians hail Super Falcons’ fighting spirit after 10-woman victory over Zambia
Nigeria’s Super Falcons have earned widespread praise from fans after battling to a crucial 1-0 victory over Zambia in their second Group C match at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Rabat, Morocco.
After suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their tournament opener, the defending champions responded in determined fashion, with Asisat Oshoala scoring the decisive goal before Nigeria produced a disciplined defensive display to protect their lead.
Ws in the Chat 💬!#TheQueens #WAFCON2026 #NGAZAM pic.twitter.com/s1mYRgBWob— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) August 1, 2026
The victory was made even more impressive after defender Blessing (Tosin) Demehin was sent off late in the first half, forcing the Super Falcons to play the entire second half with 10 players.
Oshoala delivers when Nigeria needed her most
With World Cup qualification hopes under pressure following the defeat to Malawi, Nigeria knew only a victory would keep their campaign firmly on track.
Oshoala rose to the occasion, finding the breakthrough in the first half to hand the Super Falcons a priceless lead against a Zambia side that had thrashed Egypt 6-0 in their opening match.
Despite being reduced to 10 players after Demehin’s dismissal in the 39th minute, Nigeria refused to surrender their advantage.
Nigerians celebrate fighting spirit
The result immediately sparked celebrations among Nigerian supporters, many of whom praised the team’s resilience and determination.
One fan, @LastHilary, summed up the mood on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Good one, that why I trust our girls more than our men.”
Good one, that why I trust our girls more than our men— HILARY (@LastHilary) August 1, 2026
Good game from them.— Orekunrin (@blaqueboyfriend) August 1, 2026
🇳🇬 It's finally over!!!— CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) August 1, 2026
Super falcons have won against Zambia with 10 women. pic.twitter.com/fIAArZOQ5E
Weldon ladies— Chinedum Maxy Eze (@EzeMaxy) August 1, 2026
They played brilliantly well today! Loved seeing the girls swinging passes across the pitch 👏 Huge shoutout to Oshoala and Ajibade for pushing the attack, and the defenders were absolute rocks today! 🇳🇬🔥— Okokhia Jeremiah (@city_tid) August 1, 2026
Good win. Rasheedat Ajibade, what a performance! Incredible player and leader. We are blessed to have her in this team.— All Things Super Eagles🦅 (@AllThingsSuper_) August 1, 2026
Qualification hopes back on track
The victory breathes fresh life into Nigeria’s WAFCON campaign. After opening the tournament with a disappointing loss to Malawi, the Super Falcons have now put themselves back in contention for a place in the knockout stage.
Attention now turns to Nigeria’s final Group C fixture against Egypt, while Malawi and Zambia face off in another decisive encounter.
With a place in the quarter-finals and qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup still within reach, the defending champions have shown they remain capable of delivering when it matters most.