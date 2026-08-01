Advertisement

‘This is why we trust our girls than Super Eagles’ - Nigerians hail Super Falcons’ fighting spirit after 10-woman victory over Zambia

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 23:18 - 01 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Nigerians have praised the Super Falcons after their resilient 1-0 victory over Zambia at WAFCON 2026.
Advertisement

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have earned widespread praise from fans after battling to a crucial 1-0 victory over Zambia in their second Group C match at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Rabat, Morocco.

Advertisement

After suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their tournament opener, the defending champions responded in determined fashion, with Asisat Oshoala scoring the decisive goal before Nigeria produced a disciplined defensive display to protect their lead.

The victory was made even more impressive after defender Blessing (Tosin) Demehin was sent off late in the first half, forcing the Super Falcons to play the entire second half with 10 players.

Advertisement

Oshoala delivers when Nigeria needed her most

With World Cup qualification hopes under pressure following the defeat to Malawi, Nigeria knew only a victory would keep their campaign firmly on track.

Oshoala rose to the occasion, finding the breakthrough in the first half to hand the Super Falcons a priceless lead against a Zambia side that had thrashed Egypt 6-0 in their opening match.

Despite being reduced to 10 players after Demehin’s dismissal in the 39th minute, Nigeria refused to surrender their advantage.

Advertisement

Nigerians celebrate fighting spirit

The result immediately sparked celebrations among Nigerian supporters, many of whom praised the team’s resilience and determination.

One fan, @LastHilary, summed up the mood on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Good one, that why I trust our girls more than our men.”

Advertisement

Qualification hopes back on track

Advertisement

The victory breathes fresh life into Nigeria’s WAFCON campaign. After opening the tournament with a disappointing loss to Malawi, the Super Falcons have now put themselves back in contention for a place in the knockout stage.

Attention now turns to Nigeria’s final Group C fixture against Egypt, while Malawi and Zambia face off in another decisive encounter.

With a place in the quarter-finals and qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup still within reach, the defending champions have shown they remain capable of delivering when it matters most.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Commonwealth Games: Nigeria among top 10 most successful nations
Other Sports
01.08.2026
Commonwealth Games: Nigeria among top 10 most successful nations
Galatasaray inquire about Barcelona flop as Onuachu deal drag
Football
01.08.2026
Galatasaray inquire about Barcelona flop as Onuachu deal drag
Another Serie A chapter begins for Super Eagles star Ebenezer Akinsamiro
Super Eagles
01.08.2026
Another Serie A chapter begins for Super Eagles star Ebenezer Akinsamiro
Tottenham enter race for Victor Osimhen
Football
01.08.2026
Tottenham enter race for Victor Osimhen
‘This is why we trust our girls than Super Eagles’ - Nigerians hail Super Falcons’ fighting spirit after 10-woman victory over Zambia
Super Falcons
01.08.2026
‘This is why we trust our girls than Super Eagles’ - Nigerians hail Super Falcons’ fighting spirit after 10-woman victory over Zambia
WAFCON 2026: Oshoala rolls back the years as Nigeria beat Zambia despite poor officiating
Football
01.08.2026
WAFCON 2026: Oshoala rolls back the years as Nigeria beat Zambia despite poor officiating