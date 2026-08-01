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Another Serie A chapter begins for Super Eagles star Ebenezer Akinsamiro

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 23:38 - 01 August 2026
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AC Monza have announced the signing of a Nigerian midfielder from Inter Milan on an initial loan deal.
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Serie A club AC Monza have officially completed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Ebenezer Akinsamiro from Inter Milan.

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Ebenezer Akinsanmiro got his first assist against AC Milan.

The 21-year-old joins Monza on an initial season-long loan, with the agreement containing an obligation to make the transfer permanent once certain contractual conditions are met.

The move gives the highly rated midfielder another opportunity to continue his development in Italian football after gaining valuable experience on loan last season.

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Another loan spell in Italy

Akinsamiro spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Pisa, where he made 25 appearances across all competitions.

His performances helped him gain regular first-team experience as he continued adapting to the demands of Italian football.

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Monza will now hope the Nigerian can strengthen their midfield as they prepare for the new Serie A season.

Journey from Remo Stars to Serie A

Akinsamiro began his professional career in Nigeria with Remo Stars before earning a move to Europe.

Akansanmiro Ebenezer

Inter Milan signed the midfielder in January 2023, recognising him as one of Nigeria’s brightest young prospects.

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Although breaking into Inter’s star-studded first team proved challenging, the club has continued to support his development through strategic loan moves.

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