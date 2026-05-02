Serie A loses three Nigerians as Akinsanmiro, Durosinmi, and Orban suffer relegation

Nigerian stars Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Rafiu Durosinmi, and Gift Orban have all been relegated from the Serie A

Three Nigerian players have seen their clubs relegated from Serie A after a dramatic Friday night that confirmed the demotion of Pisa and Hellas Verona.

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The drop marks a painful end to the campaign for Nigerian trio Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Rafiu Durosinmi, and Gift Orban.

Pisa and Verona’s fate sealed with games to spare

Pisa’s 2-1 home defeat to U.S. Lecce officially condemned them to relegation with three matches still left in the season.

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The result ensured the newly promoted side’s stay in the top flight lasted just one year following their long-awaited return after a 34-year absence.

Meanwhile, Hellas Verona FC also had their relegation confirmed, ending a seven-season run in Serie A.

Bottom-placed Pisa remain on 18 points, while Verona’s tally leaves them unable to escape the drop zone.

Nigerian trio face uncertain futures

The relegation hits particularly hard for Nigerian duo Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Rafiu Durosinmi, both of whom were part of Pisa’s doomed campaign.

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The Pisa pair are joined by ex-Super Eagles invitee Gift Orban, whose Hellas Verona side also went down.

Akinsanmiro, currently on loan from Inter, is expected to return to his parent club, while Orban is likely to head back to TSG Hoffenheim after his loan spell.