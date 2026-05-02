VIDEO: Unsung midfielder steals from Lionel Messi — GOAT made to look ordinary

While the world watched the GOAT, Lionel Messi, one unsung midfield engine-room general quietly put up an A-number-one performance to silence the stadium. Inside the tactical blueprint that neutralised the legend.

Lionel Messi played 90 minutes and registered just two shots on target, with former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez, beside him.

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And still, Inter Miami could not win their first game at their gleaming new home, in no small part because a Super Eagles midfielder had done his homework.

New England Revolution's Alhassan Yusuf turned in one of the most complete defensive performances seen against Messi in recent MLS memory, drawing widespread praise after the sides played out a 1-1 draw in a tightly-contested encounter on Saturday.

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The moment that captured attention came mid-game, when Messi, who is closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's goals record, attempted to drive past the Nigerian and into dangerous territory near the New England area.

Yusuf, anticipating the move before it happened, intercepted the ball cleanly, prompting one commentator to remark on his reading of the game, while a second went further:

"Yusuf has read him really well." — Match commentator, after Yusuf stripped the ball cleanly from Messi

There’s only 1️⃣ Matt Turner, but there’s 9️⃣ saves



Turner’s career-high nine stops are last night’s @MichelobULTRA Superior Moment of the Match. pic.twitter.com/hWjdsxFoQ0 — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 26, 2026

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"I'm telling you, he's been the A-number one on Messi," the partner added.

Yusuf vs Inter

The numbers tell a story of a player who was everywhere, 65 touches, eight recoveries, four tackles, five interceptions, and a blocking contribution, while also contributing going forward with a key pass and a chance created.

Yusuf's 89% pass accuracy was a reminder that his game isn't purely destructive.

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Messi, for his part, was far from absent.

He registered three shots over 90 minutes, created four chances, and gave Turner plenty to think about. But converting those chances was another matter, partly due to an inspired goalkeeping display from Matt Turner (a season-high nine saves), and partly due to a midfielder who refused to give the Argentine an inch.

The draw left Inter Miami still searching for their first official win at Nu Stadium. New England, meanwhile, were on a five-game unbeaten streak before falling to Orlando City in the Open Cup, but the memory of Yusuf's performance against the world's most famous footballer will linger considerably longer than the result.

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