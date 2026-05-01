'It's the same with Messi and Ronaldo' - Osimhen settles debate between Yamal and Olise

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen has shared his perspective on the popular debate comparing right-wingers Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise.

The discussion pits two of football's most exciting talents that have excited football fans against each other.

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Yamal, a two-time Kopa Trophy winner in 2024 and 2025, has been a standout for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Olise has enjoyed a stellar season at Bayern Munich, achieving over 50 goal contributions for the first time in his career and is on the verge of helping his team reach the Champions League final.

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Osimhen picks favourite

When asked to choose between the two wingers during a rapid-fire interview with Berneese, the Super Eagles star declined to name a superior player, emphasising their exceptional and distinct abilities.

Victor Osimhen|| imago

"That's a tough one. Permit me to pick both," Osimhen stated. "These guys are unique in their own craft. I think they're almost similar because they use the same foot."

Michael Olise || imago

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He elaborated on his stance, drawing a parallel to another famous football rivalry. "The way they read the game is different, so picking one is doing a huge disservice to the other.

“I'll go for both," he explained. "It's the same thing with Messi and Ronaldo. I go for both. I've never chosen any of them individually."

Lamine Yamal in action || Imago

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year concluded by praising the longevity and impact of football's greatest icons.

"Those two guys have been up there for almost 20 years. Some people compare, but for me, I love both, and I have to thank them for what they've done for football."

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