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‘I'd have loved to play for him’ - Rooney relishes thought of being coached by Klopp

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:32 - 01 May 2026
Rooney relishes thought of being coached by Klopp
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed his admiration for former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, stating he is the one coach from the Anfield dugout he would have relished playing under.
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Klopp concluded a celebrated nine-year tenure at Anfield, during which he secured both the Premier League and Champions League titles. 

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After a long sabbatical, he returned to football, taking on the role of Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

His return has also seen him linked with Real Madrid as they look for an experienced manager to lead the team next season. 

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What Rooney said about Klopp

Speaking on the BBC's "Wayne Rooney Show", the former Three Lions record goalscorer, who famously represented Liverpool's fierce rivals Everton and Manchester United, clarified his position. 

Wayne Rooney || Imago
Wayne Rooney || Imago

"Klopp was the only Liverpool manager I'd have loved to play for," Rooney said, before adding, "Not for Liverpool, of course."

Rooney contrasted Klopp's charismatic presence with that of his successor, Arne Slot.

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Jurgen Klopp, former Liverpool manager (Credit: Imago)
Jurgen Klopp, former Liverpool manager (Credit: Imago)

Despite Slot leading Liverpool to a Premier League title in his first season (2024/25), he has faced scrutiny during a challenging second campaign. 

"I've said before that Arne Slot doesn't have the aura that Klopp has," Rooney explained.

"What Klopp brought to the table, even just walking around a restaurant with a bottle of beer – that's what the people of Liverpool love."

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