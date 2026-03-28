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'I enjoyed every second' – Emotional Klopp delighted after Anfield return

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:30 - 28 March 2026
Pep Lijnders enjoyed success with Jurgen Klopp as his assistant at Liverpool. Photo: Imago
Jurgen Klopp returned to Anfield featuring during Liverpool legends' match against another of his former sides Borussia Dortmund
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It was a night filled with nostalgia and emotion as Jürgen Klopp made a long-awaited return to the Anfield touchline.

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The former Liverpool boss was back where he belongs, and judging by his reaction, it felt like he never truly left.

Klopp relishes special Anfield comeback

The 58-year-old German was part of a charity match organised for the LFC Foundation, assisting club legend Kenny Dalglish as Liverpool legends played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund’s veterans.

In a moment that sent waves of nostalgia through the crowd, Klopp celebrated with his iconic fist pumps in front of the Kop, a sight fans had not witnessed in nearly two years.

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Reflecting on the experience, Klopp said: “It was good. Nothing really changed. I enjoyed every second.” He emphasised that his presence was more about supporting the Foundation and reconnecting with familiar faces rather than taking on a tactical role.

Seeing former players from both Liverpool and Dortmund again made the occasion even more special for the beloved manager.

Emotional night for Liverpool legends

The match itself was about more than just football, as several club greats took to the pitch, including Steven Gerrard and Thiago Alcântara.

There was a particularly emotional moment when Thiago broke down in tears during a 20th-minute pause held in memory of former teammate Diogo Jota, reminding everyone of the deeper meaning behind the event.

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Gerrard also shared his thoughts after the game, admitting that while his mind remains sharp, his body struggles to keep up: “My brain still works the same speed but my body is two or three seconds behind.”

With thousands in attendance, the charity match not only raised vital funds but also gave supporters a chance to celebrate Liverpool’s rich history, and, for one night at least, relive the magic of Klopp’s Anfield reign.

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