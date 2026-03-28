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‘This kind of player is irreplaceable’ - Klopp claims there is no winger in the world like Salah

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:06 - 28 March 2026
Klopp claims there is no winger in the world like Salah
Jürgen Klopp has lauded Mohamed Salah as an irreplaceable figure, asserting that the Egyptian's remarkable Premier League achievements for Liverpool are unlikely to be surpassed.
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Klopp, who was at the helm when Salah joined Liverpool for £36.9 million in June 2017, reflected on a signing that has since cemented its place in club history. 

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Initially met with some scepticism, Salah's nine-year tenure at Anfield has been decorated with trophies and individual accolades, establishing him as one of the club's all-time greats.

Following Salah's announcement on Tuesday that he will depart Liverpool at the end of the season, Klopp commented on the 33-year-old's future. 

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Klopp speaks highly of Salah

Klopp made a brief return to Merseyside for his role as an honorary LFC Foundation ambassador, attending several charity events. During his visit, the conversation inevitably turned to Salah's legacy.

"Yes, this specific kind of player is irreplaceable," Klopp stated. "That’s always how it is. There will be a void that somebody will fill. 

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp || Imago
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp || Imago

“It’s always in our minds how much time, how much space... how much time do we give to whoever is going to play there in whatever system the manager will play."

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Klopp emphasised Salah's unique impact, particularly his extraordinary goal-scoring record from a wide position.

"But Mo Salah? I’m not sure there is even another one existing out there," he continued. "There are other people playing on that wing with different strengths and different qualities, but it is the numbers he produces—they are unmatched from that position."

"I don’t know if there was ever any player who had that. You tell him he is a winger or a striker; he says, 'No, no, no, I am a winger.' The numbers for a winger are ridiculous. 

Salah and Klopp || Imago
Salah and Klopp || Imago

“For a striker, they are pretty much unmatched. That’s how it is. So, if it is impossible, why should you try?"

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"I’m not in the role to advise anyone. But just bring players in and play the kind of football which can be successful," he said. 

"He is an all-time great. One day we will have a legendary team with all these current players in, and it will be good fun."

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