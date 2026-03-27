Klopp tells Liverpool what to avoid after announcing Salah's exit

Jurgen Klopp tipped Liverpool on the appropriate mentality to go about replacing Mohamed Salah.

Former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has tipped the Reds hierarchy on how best to replace Mohamed Salah, warning them not to chase the Egyptian’s shadows.

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What Klopp said

The legendary manager believes that the 33-year-old would be impossible to replace, imploring the club’s leadership to go a different direction.

“This specific kind of player is irreplaceable. There will be a void that somebody will fill. But the specific player, Mo Salah? I’m not sure there is even another one existing out there,” he said, per Anfield Edition.

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“So, if it is impossible, why should you try? I’m not in the role to advise anyone. But just bring players in and play the kind of football which can be successful!”

Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah could leave Liverpool together.

Klopp cited other legendary players who left during the successful era he led, and how they managed to navigate through their aftermath.

“That is pretty much everything. We lost Sadio Mané. We could sing a song about him. What a player he was! Bobby Firmino - oh my god. On the day Gini went, probably none of you thought, ‘that was a big miss’ until he was not there anymore and then you thought: ‘Oh!’ He was the combination of technique, power, tactical discipline.

“Then Hendo left. Some thought: ‘Good! It’s time!’ Milly went. That’s just how it is. But other players came in: Macca [Alexis Mac Allister], Ryan [Gravenberch], Dom [Szoboszlai]. That’s how it is. Don’t try to chase the shadows. Find a new way and play!”

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Salah’s Liverpool exit

Klopp’s comments come in the aftermath of Liverpool’s announcement on Tuesday, confirming that Salah's legendary nine-year spell at Liverpool is coming to a close at the end of the current 2025/2026 season.

Despite signing a lucrative two-year contract renewal just last summer that tied him to Merseyside until June 2027, a mutual agreement was reached allowing the 33-year-old to leave on a free transfer a year early.

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To facilitate this amicable exit, Salah reportedly agreed to forfeit the final 12 months of his deal, waiving an estimated £20 million in wages.