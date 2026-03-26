Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
"My wife doesn't like it" - Mohamed Salah's honest confession before announcing Liverpool exit
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is set to leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season after nine years at Anfield, the Egyptian star confirmed on Thursday.
As the news broke, a candid interview from several years ago has resurfaced in which Salah revealed the one thing his wife Magi Sadeq, dislikes about their home life.
According to the biotechnologist who helps manage Salah's empire, the fact that their Cheshire mansion has been turned into a high-tech fitness and recovery centre has not gone down well with her.
What happened?
In the interview reported by The Mirror, Salah openly described how two rooms in the family house are filled with fitness machines and bodybuilding equipment. He also installed cryotherapy facilities and a hyperbaric chamber at home to maintain his elite physical condition.
“It’s true that I like to say that my house looks like a hospital,” the 33-year-old told France Football at the time.
“My wife doesn’t like that! [She] says that I spend more time with my machines than with her!”
Salah and his wife Magi, who have two young daughters together, have lived in the luxury property in Cheshire throughout his time at the club.
While the dedicated recovery setup has been credited with helping Salah deliver consistent, record-breaking performances, including multiple Premier League Golden Boots and a Champions League title; it appears to have come at a personal cost for his family.
The Liverpool icon's departure means the family will soon leave behind the house that doubled as a private training facility.
Mo Salah's Liverpool legacy
Salah’s Liverpool legacy is defined by a ruthless consistency that transformed the club into a modern European powerhouse.
Arriving in 2017 with everything to prove, he shattered the Premier League scoring record in his debut season and never looked back.
Over nine legendary seasons, Salah evolved from a lightning-fast winger into an all-time great, becoming the club's third-highest scorer with 255 goals and a record 281 Premier League goal involvements for a single club.
His impact on the trophy cabinet was as absolute as his statistics. Salah was the talismanic 'leading man' in the era that ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title.
With the Merseyside giants, he secured eight major honours, including two Premier League titles (2020, 2025) and the 2019 Champions League, where he famously scored in the final.
His elite mentality and remarkable availability, averaging over 48 games per season, ensured Liverpool remained constant contenders on every front.
Individually, Salah’s dominance in the English top flight is almost peerless. He claimed a record-equalling four Premier League Golden Boots and became the first player to be voted PFA Players' Player of the Year three times.
His record-breaking 2024–25 season, where he registered 47 direct goal involvements, stands as one of the greatest individual campaigns in the history of the league.
As he prepares to depart at the end of the 2025–26 season, Salah leaves behind a void that may never be truly filled.
He transitioned from a 'one-season wonder' to a bona fide legend, surpassing icons like Kenny Dalglish and Robbie Fowler in the club's history books.