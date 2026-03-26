"My wife doesn't like it" - Mohamed Salah's honest confession before announcing Liverpool exit

Liverpool's Egyptian hero once revealed his wife's unhappiness with their home as his exit draws nearer.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is set to leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season after nine years at Anfield, the Egyptian star confirmed on Thursday.

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As the news broke, a candid interview from several years ago has resurfaced in which Salah revealed the one thing his wife Magi Sadeq, dislikes about their home life.

Mohamed Salah and his wife Magi Sadeq | IMAGO

According to the biotechnologist who helps manage Salah's empire, the fact that their Cheshire mansion has been turned into a high-tech fitness and recovery centre has not gone down well with her.

What happened?

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Mohamed Salah and his wife Magi Sadeq | IMAGO

In the interview reported by The Mirror, Salah openly described how two rooms in the family house are filled with fitness machines and bodybuilding equipment. He also installed cryotherapy facilities and a hyperbaric chamber at home to maintain his elite physical condition.

“It’s true that I like to say that my house looks like a hospital,” the 33-year-old told France Football at the time.

Magi Salah | Credit: Getty

“My wife doesn’t like that! [She] says that I spend more time with my machines than with her!”

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Salah and his wife Magi, who have two young daughters together, have lived in the luxury property in Cheshire throughout his time at the club.

Mohamed Salah with his wife and children | Instagram

Mo Salah's family

While the dedicated recovery setup has been credited with helping Salah deliver consistent, record-breaking performances, including multiple Premier League Golden Boots and a Champions League title; it appears to have come at a personal cost for his family.

The Liverpool icon's departure means the family will soon leave behind the house that doubled as a private training facility.

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Mo Salah's Liverpool legacy

Liverpool Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah | Getty

Salah’s Liverpool legacy is defined by a ruthless consistency that transformed the club into a modern European powerhouse.

Arriving in 2017 with everything to prove, he shattered the Premier League scoring record in his debut season and never looked back.

Mohamed Salah | IMAGO

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Over nine legendary seasons, Salah evolved from a lightning-fast winger into an all-time great, becoming the club's third-highest scorer with 255 goals and a record 281 Premier League goal involvements for a single club.

His impact on the trophy cabinet was as absolute as his statistics. Salah was the talismanic 'leading man' in the era that ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title.

With the Merseyside giants, he secured eight major honours, including two Premier League titles (2020, 2025) and the 2019 Champions League, where he famously scored in the final.

He's won two Premier League titles with Liverpool | IMAGO

He was also instrumental in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019 | IMAGO

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His elite mentality and remarkable availability, averaging over 48 games per season, ensured Liverpool remained constant contenders on every front.

Individually, Salah’s dominance in the English top flight is almost peerless. He claimed a record-equalling four Premier League Golden Boots and became the first player to be voted PFA Players' Player of the Year three times.

Salah won the PFA POTY three times with Liverpool

His record-breaking 2024–25 season, where he registered 47 direct goal involvements, stands as one of the greatest individual campaigns in the history of the league.

Salah had a monster season in the 2024/25 campaign | IMAGO

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As he prepares to depart at the end of the 2025–26 season, Salah leaves behind a void that may never be truly filled.