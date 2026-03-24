Mohamed Salah set to leave Liverpool after 9 years

Mohamed Salah won the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards in the 2024-25 Premier League season (Credit: Premier League)

Mohamed Salah won the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards in the 2024-25 Premier League season (Credit: Premier League)

Egyptian Anfield legend Mohamed Salah has decided to call time on his trophy-laden, nine-year Liverpool career

Mohamed Salah is set to leave Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing an end to one of the most iconic eras in the club’s modern history.

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The Egyptian forward has reached an agreement with the Reds to close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.

A legendary Anfield journey comes to an end

Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has cemented his place as one of the club’s all-time greats.

The prolific forward has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances, making him the third-highest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history.

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During his time at Anfield, Salah played a central role in delivering major silverware, including two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups, and a Community Shield.

Individually, he has also enjoyed immense success, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions alongside numerous personal accolades.

Salah's focus remains on finishing strong

Despite confirming his departure, Salah remains fully committed to Liverpool’s current campaign.

The forward has expressed his desire to be transparent with fans, acknowledging their support and showing gratitude by announcing his decision early.

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With the season still ongoing, Salah is focused on helping Liverpool achieve the best possible finish before officially saying goodbye.