Toronto vs Inter Miami: Messi's sets new MLS record

Another Lionel Messi-charged performance helped Inter Miami secure victory against Toronto FC.

Lionel Messi added yet another historic milestone to his legendary career on Saturday evening, becoming the fastest player in Major League Soccer history to reach 100 career goal contributions as defending champions Inter Miami defeated Toronto FC 4-2 at a packed BMO Field.

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The Argentine icon was in spectacular form, recording a goal and two assists to propel the Herons past a struggling Toronto side. The result extends TFC's agonising winless streak to seven games across all competitions, while Miami continues to showcase their offensive dominance this term.

Lionel Messi: Fastest to 100

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Following his performance against Toronto, Messi now boasts 59 goals and 41 assists in MLS since his arrival in 2023.

He completely shattered the previous record held by Toronto FC legend Sebastian Giovinco, who reached the 100-contribution mark (58 goals, 42 assists) in 95 games.

Another milestone for Messi 👏 pic.twitter.com/luEPR8snp3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 9, 2026