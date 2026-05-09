Stefon Diggs kisses Cardi B to rekindle romance rumours months after Super Bowl heartbreak

The two were spotted getting cosy at a recent event days after the NFL star's legal victory.

Just days after a massive legal victory, NFL star Stefon Diggs is making headlines again following a new sighting with his ex, Cardi B.

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On Saturday, May 9, 2026, the Grammy-winning rapper sent shockwaves through the "Diggs Deep Foundation" Mother’s Day wellness event with a surprise appearance that has social media in a tailspin.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs went public with their romance in May 2025 | Getty Images

Stefon Diggs packs on the PDA with Cardi B

Footage shared from the outdoor wellness retreat shows the "Little Miss Drama" rapper and the former New England Patriots wide receiver looking more than just 'amicable'.

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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs at the Mother’s Day wellness event on May 9, 2026

In the viral clip, Diggs, 32, is seen with his arm draped around Cardi, 33, before kissing her on the cheek. The pair share a series of playful interactions while posing for photos. The chemistry was undeniable, fuelling speculation that the pair's notoriously "on-again, off-again" status is firmly back to "on."

The Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day wellness event had a surprise appearance by @iamcardib. pic.twitter.com/WQvxC33zMS — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) May 9, 2026

The timing of this public reunion is significant. On May 6, a Massachusetts jury returned a not guilty verdict for Diggs, clearing him of felony strangulation and misdemeanour assault and battery charges.

The allegations stemmed from a December 2025 dispute with a former private chef over a pay disagreement. After roughly 90 minutes of deliberation, the jury acquitted the free-agent receiver on all counts.

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Stefon Diggs walks out of Dedham District Court on May 4, 2026 | IMAGO

Cardi B | IMAGO

With the threat of prison time removed, Diggs appears to be refocusing on his philanthropic work and his family life.

A complicated timeline

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs | Credits: Getty

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Cardi and Diggs have kept fans guessing for over a year. In late 2025, the pair welcomed a son, cementing their bond as co-parents. Their breakup was confirmed shortly after the Super Bowl LX weekend.

However, in April 2026, Diggs and his family were spotted in the VIP section of Cardi’s Little Miss Drama tour stop in Washington, D.C. Today's appearance marks the most intimate public interaction between the two since their Super Bowl split.