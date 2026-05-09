Super Eagles legend denounces childhood club Arsenal, throws support for Chelsea

Former Super Eagles attacker Victor Moses has denounced his childhood club, Arsenal, and thrown full support for Chelsea.

The Nigerian international joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012 for a fee worth £9 million after an impressive stint with the Latics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went on to become a crucial player in the 2016–17 Premier League-winning season under Antonio Conte.

He formally left Chelsea on a permanent deal to Russian club Spartak Moscow in 2021, after spending nine years at the club

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moses picks Chelsea over Arsenal

During an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports, where he was present for the Famous CFC Watch Party in Lagos, Moses was asked, 'How did you manage to support Arsenal and also be a Chelsea fan?'

He responded, “Yeah, that was when I was little; now I am older, and I have won trophies with Chelsea. I am a Blue all through; I am a Chelsea fan.”

Victor Moses win a trophy with Chelsea || imago

In a past interview, the winger disclosed that he had been an Arsenal fan since childhood but has put that behind him and now supports the Blues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his support for the Blues did not go to waste, as Chelsea secured a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield to end their six-game winless run.

Victor Moses at Chelsea || Imago

The Reds took the lead very early in the game from Ryan Gravenberch, but Enzo Fernández’s free kick secured a point for them.

Although the Blues are in a difficult situation right now and may not secure European football next season, as they sit 9th on the league table.

To keep their European hopes alive with only two games remaining in the season, the Blues must secure a win and also rely on both Brighton and Brentford losing points in their final two matches.

Advertisement