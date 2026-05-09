Don't compare Bruno to Declan Rice — Ex-Chelsea star opens up on PFA award

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Declan Rice deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year award ahead of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Paul Merson’s comments on the PFA Player of the Year award come shortly after Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was named Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Player of the Year, beating Declan Rice to the honour.

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However, the Sky Sports pundit feels Rice’s consistent performances for Arsenal this season make him the clear standout for the PFA award.

Rice backed to beat Fernandes to PFA award

Writing in his Sportskeeda column, Merson stated:

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“There is a big debate across the country about who should win the PFA Player of the Year. But honestly, I don’t see a comparison between Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice.

Bruno plays once a week, while Rice carries Arsenal week in and week out in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“Don’t get me wrong, Fernandes is having a great season. But in my opinion, when it comes to Rice, there is no debate at all."

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Merson argued that Rice has been the driving force behind Arsenal’s title challenge and Champions League run, often performing at an elite level in both competitions.

While he acknowledged Fernandes’ excellent campaign, Merson maintained that the Arsenal midfielder’s workload and consistency set him apart.

The PFA Player of the Year award is voted for by the players themselves, making it one of the most respected individual honours in English football.

Fernandes has enjoyed an excellent campaign, contributing 8 goals and 19 assists in 34 appearances.

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