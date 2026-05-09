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Man City vs Brentford: Doku unstoppable as Guardiola's men keep pressure on Arsenal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:27 - 09 May 2026
Manchester City defeated Brentford 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium to go within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.
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Manchester City keep heat on leaders Arsenal with Brentford win

Manchester City kept the heat on Arsenal with a commanding 3-0 victory over Brentford at the Etihad.

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After a frustrated first half that saw Erling Haaland uncharacteristically wasteful and the home fans booing the referee, Pep Guardiola’s side eventually found their clinical edge on the hour mark.

Jérémy Doku broke the deadlock with a trademark curling strike before Haaland doubled the lead, bundling home from close range.

Omar Marmoush added late gloss to the scoreline, slotting into the far corner after a neat pass from Haaland.

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The win moves Guardiola's men within touching distance of the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s men now face a pressure-filled trip to West Ham tomorrow, knowing they have zero room for error with City’s game in hand looming in midweek.

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