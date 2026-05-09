Man City vs Brentford: Doku unstoppable as Guardiola's men keep pressure on Arsenal

Manchester City defeated Brentford 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium to go within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City keep heat on leaders Arsenal with Brentford win

Manchester City kept the heat on Arsenal with a commanding 3-0 victory over Brentford at the Etihad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a frustrated first half that saw Erling Haaland uncharacteristically wasteful and the home fans booing the referee, Pep Guardiola’s side eventually found their clinical edge on the hour mark.

Jérémy Doku broke the deadlock with a trademark curling strike before Haaland doubled the lead, bundling home from close range.

Omar Marmoush added late gloss to the scoreline, slotting into the far corner after a neat pass from Haaland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The win moves Guardiola's men within touching distance of the Gunners.