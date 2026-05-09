Man City vs Brentford: Doku unstoppable as Guardiola's men keep pressure on Arsenal
Three goals. Three points. 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2026
🩵 3-0 🐝 @okx | @citcmancity pic.twitter.com/S85xbCSdm2
Manchester City keep heat on leaders Arsenal with Brentford win
Manchester City kept the heat on Arsenal with a commanding 3-0 victory over Brentford at the Etihad.
After a frustrated first half that saw Erling Haaland uncharacteristically wasteful and the home fans booing the referee, Pep Guardiola’s side eventually found their clinical edge on the hour mark.
Jérémy Doku broke the deadlock with a trademark curling strike before Haaland doubled the lead, bundling home from close range.
🧘♂️ pic.twitter.com/SSAAOFC6qo— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2026
Omar Marmoush added late gloss to the scoreline, slotting into the far corner after a neat pass from Haaland.
The win moves Guardiola's men within touching distance of the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta’s men now face a pressure-filled trip to West Ham tomorrow, knowing they have zero room for error with City’s game in hand looming in midweek.