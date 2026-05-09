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Arsenal warned about PSG threat ahead of Champions League final

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:54 - 09 May 2026
Emmanuel Petit says Arsenal would struggle against PSG’s attacking quality in a Champions League final.
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Former Arsenal and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes the Gunners would face a major challenge against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

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Petit suggested PSG’s attacking strength would make the French champions favourites, although he acknowledged Arsenal’s tactical discipline could still make the contest highly competitive.

What Petit said

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Speaking to BoyleSports, Petit described PSG and Bayern Munich as the standout teams in this season’s Champions League campaign.

“PSG and Bayern were the most impressive teams in the competition. They have a style built around exciting football and scoring goals,” Petit said.

The former midfielder highlighted PSG’s depth of attacking talent as a major advantage over Mikel Arteta’s side.

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“When you look at the quality PSG have going forward, they are extremely explosive. I don’t think Arsenal can match them player for player in attack,” he added.

Despite praising PSG’s firepower, Petit believes Arsenal’s defensive organisation gives them a realistic chance in a one-off final.

He pointed to the tactical discipline instilled by Mikel Arteta as one of the team’s biggest strengths.

“No one is better than Arsenal defensively right now. That alone makes them contenders,” Petit explained.

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According to the Frenchman, Arsenal would likely approach the game with greater structure and caution than the attacking intensity Bayern showed against PSG.

“There would be two very different styles and visions of football on display. Tactically, Arsenal can compete, but they would still go into the game as underdogs,” he noted.

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