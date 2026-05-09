‘We will never give up’ - Man City star sends strong message to Arsenal over title race

Manchester City star Rayan Cherki insists the Premier League title race is far from over

Rayan Cherki has delivered a strong warning to Arsenal, insisting Manchester City are still fully determined to win the Premier League title.

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With only a handful of matches remaining in the season, City continue to chase the league leaders and remain firmly in the hunt thanks to a game in hand.

Manchester City’s next challenge comes against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium. A victory would reduce Arsenal’s lead to just two points ahead of the Gunners’ clash with West Ham United.

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Manchester City are also preparing for the FA Cup final, meaning its season remains alive on multiple fronts.

What Cherki said

Cherki made it clear that City’s mentality has not changed despite trailing Arsenal in the standings.

“We’re taking it game by game. The goal is to win as many matches as possible because the Premier League is not easy,” he said

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The playmaker emphasised the squad’s focus and determination as they approach the final stretch of the campaign.

“As long as there’s hope, there’s life. We are not going to give up,” he added

The midfielder stressed the importance of maintaining high standards in every match, including keeping clean sheets and maximising points.

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