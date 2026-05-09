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Real Madrid to make Mourinho decision after El Clasico against Barcelona

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 12:44 - 09 May 2026
Los Blancos will decide whether or not to hire Jose Mourinho as their next coach after the title-deciding El Clasico against Barcelona
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Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to finalise their managerial search as the current season reaches its tipping point this weekend.

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With a high-stakes El Clasico at the Camp Nou looming, President Florentino Perez is expected to pull the trigger on a new appointment the moment the La Liga title race is mathematically concluded.

Post-Clasico timeline established for new coach

Los Blancos head to Barcelona on Sunday knowing that anything less than a victory will see their arch-rivals crowned champions with three games to spare.

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According to Marca, the club plans to intensify its search for Alvaro Arbeloa’s successor as soon as the whistle blows.

While the season has been marred by high-profile dressing room altercations, the focus has shifted to the return of a familiar face.

Reports have confirmed that Real Madrid is now in direct contact with Jose Mourinho, who has emerged as the heavy favourite to take the reins. Perez is reportedly seeking a swift appointment to restore discipline to a squad that has seen its internal conflicts become public knowledge.

Mourinho’s demands made known to Real Madrid

While Mourinho leads the race, the club’s shortlist reportedly includes Mauricio Pochettino, Lionel Scaloni, and Didier Deschamps.

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However, a major hurdle remains for those options: all three are currently leading the USMNT, Argentina, and France, respectively, and would only be available after the 2026 World Cup this summer. In contrast, Mourinho represents an immediate solution.

The "Special One" has reportedly already made his requirements clear, and his demands include full control over team selections, his own coaching staff, and the exit of at least seven first-team players.

With Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klopp officially out of the running, Perez must now decide if he is willing to grant Mourinho the absolute authority he requires to "cleanse" the locker room and begin a new era at the Bernabéu.

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