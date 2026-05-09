Barcelona vs Real Madrid preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Barcelona will welcome bitter rivals Real Madrid to Camp Nou on Sunday evening knowing that a point would see them confirmed as La Liga champions for the 2025-26 campaign.

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Barcelona vs Real Madrid betting tips

Barcelona vs Real Madrid preview

As far as nightmare scenarios go, losing to your arch rivals and in the process handing them the title is right up there.

But that’s the scenario facing Real Madrid on Sunday, as they head to Camp Nou to take on Barcelona in El Clásico.

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The Catalan outfit are currently 11 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in La Liga table, meaning that only a miracle will allow Los Blancos to win the championship from this position.

In fact, should Barça avoid defeat, then they will get their hands on the title.

Hansi Flick will have won the league in his first two seasons in charge of the Blaugrana, becoming just the fourth coach to do so in the 21st century, after Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde.

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Barcelona will certainly want to be confirmed as champions against their bitter rivals this weekend.

Yet, even a defeat would leave them incredibly comfortable in the table, with a Los Blancos win making the gap eight points with only three games left to play.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid head-to-head

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in the last meeting between the two sides in January, which came in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

However, it was 2-1 to Real Madrid when the pair locked horns in the reverse La Liga contest at Bernabeu back in October 2025.

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In all competitions, Barcelona have won five of the last six meetings between the two teams.

However, Real Madrid have won five of their last 10 contests, including a 4-0 at Camp Nou in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in April 2023.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid team forms

Barcelona La Liga form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

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Barcelona form (all competitions): 🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Real Madrid La Liga form: 🟩🟥🟧🟩🟧🟩

Real Madrid form (all competitions): 🟥🟧🟥🟩🟧🟩

Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news

Barcelona will remain without Lamine Yamal for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury.

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However, their squad is otherwise in strong shape, with long-term absentee Andreas Christensen back in training after recovering from a knee injury.

Head coach Flick has a number of big decisions to make all over the pitch, and Eric Garcia could be in line for a spot in the middle of midfield, with Pedri and Gavi also in the side.

There could also be inclusions for both Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski, with Raphinha, who is fit again after a hamstring injury, expected to be used off the bench.

As for Real Madrid, Valverde is out as a direct result of the injury that he suffered during his altercation with Tchouameni, but neither player has been suspended, so the latter could start.

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Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappe have both been passed fit after recent issues, and the pair are expected to be in the starting side on Sunday night.

However, Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (foot) and Ferland Mendy (thigh) have been ruled out of the contest alongside Valverde.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid possible starting lineup

Barcelona: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; E Garcia, Pedri; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski

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Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Pitarch; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction

Barca will be keen to rub salt into Real’s wounds this weekend, particularly with everything that has happened in the capital.

What would be even sweeter for Hansi Flick’s side would be to seal the title against their historic rivals, who are missing a whole host of key men.

Still, Real Madrid could use their recent issues as motivation to claim a point at Camp Nou on Sunday evening, but that result would not prevent Barcelona from being crowned as champions.

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