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Look at Dembele — Toni Kroos aims dig at Vinicius

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:27 - 08 May 2026
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos addressed a major problem exhibited by superstars in football.
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Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has seemingly directed a thinly veiled dig at Vinícius while praising Ousmane Dembélé’s exemplary attitude during Paris Saint-Germain's recent Champions League semi-final triumph.

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What Kroos said 

Discussing PSG's dramatic 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich, Kroos specifically highlighted Luis Enrique’s decision to substitute Dembélé in the 65th minute. 

The retired German midfielder praised the French winger for exiting the pitch without a single complaint and actively cheering on his teammates from the sidelines. 

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“Luis Enrique subbed out Dembélé, his best player, in the 65th minute of a Champions League semi-final… and nobody complained,” he said, per Fabrizio Romano.

“He exits the pitch, shakes his coach’s hand and sits on the bench cheering his teammates… seeming like he was a staff member. There are some counterexamples to this.”

“You look at Ousmane Dembélé and how he’s yelling at his teammates to keep fighting from the bench. That’s not what 90% of players who think they’re stars would do. They start to do bad gestures on the pitch, then sit on the bench sulking."

Real Madrid dressing room in disarray

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Kroos’s cutting remark appears to address the toxic fallout between Vinícius Júnior and former manager Xabi Alonso earlier in the campaign

The deep rift stemmed from the Spanish coach's game management and willingness to substitute the Brazilian forward. 

Vinicius in protest against Xabi Alonso || Image credit: Imago
Vinicius in protest against Xabi Alonso || Image credit: Imago

Vinícius frequently displayed visible frustration and openly sulked when withdrawn from matches, directly exhibiting the exact negative body language that Kroos condemned. 

Kroos’s comments underscore the ongoing disarray engulfing the Real Madrid dressing room, arriving just days after Rudiger’s alleged training ground bust-up and the record-breaking disciplinary fines recently handed to Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

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