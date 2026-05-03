Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos set up tasty El Clasico by beating Barcelona's rivals

Real Madrid beat Espanyol to avoid giving eternal rivals Barcelona a guard of honour in the El Clasico.

A sensational performance from Vinicius Jr helped Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0, effectively delaying Barcelona's coronation until at least the El Clásico.

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A quickfire second-half brace from the Brazil international ensured that Álvaro Arbeloa’s men secured all three points, setting the stage for a monumental El Clásico next weekend, where Hansi Flick’s Blaugrana will have the chance to officially clinch the title against their fiercest rivals.

Key match details

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With Kylian Mbappé notably absent from the squad, Real Madrid's front line lacked a clinical edge. Hence, they dominated the contest but were forced to endure a deeply frustrating, goalless first half against a resolute Espanyol side.

Los Blancos suffered an early setback when left-back Ferland Mendy was forced off the pitch due to injury. Arbeloa was prompted into an early change, introducing Fran García

The highlight of the first-half came when Espanyol's Omar El Hilali was initially shown a straight red card for a heavy challenge on Vinícius Júnior. However, following a tense VAR review, the referee overturned his initial decision, downgrading the punishment to a yellow card and keeping the hosts at full strength.

Seeking a creative spark after a scoreless first 45 minutes, Arbeloa made a decisive double substitution early in the second half. He introduced Franco Mastantuono for Thiago Pitarch and swapped Brahim Díaz for Gonzalo García.

Vinicius Jnr's double spoils Barcelona's early title celebrations ✅⚽



It could all be decided in next Sunday's El Clásico at Camp Nou 👀🍿#SSFootball | #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/7LFxb8BLk5 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 3, 2026

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The tactical changes paid immediate dividends. Substitute Gonzalo García made an impact, setting up Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian winger cut inside the penalty area, beat his man, and fired a powerful strike past Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Real Madrid doubled their advantage with a moment of pure quality. Jude Bellingham execute a brilliant backheel pass to release Vinícius Júnior inside the box. The forward confidently struck the ball first-time into the top corner to complete his brace and put the game to bed.

Espanyol pushed for a late consolation, with Kike García threatening from a corner, but the Real Madrid defence held firm. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin easily managed the late pressure, securing a vital clean sheet for the visitors.

What this means

The 2-0 victory takes Real Madrid to 77 points, reducing the gap to league leaders Barcelona to 11 points with just 12 points left to play for in the campaign.

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While the LALIGA title is all but mathematically decided, Arbeloa’s squad has ensured that Barcelona must fight for it in next week's El Clásico.