‘It feels natural’ - Carrick leads Man United back to Champions League after Liverpool thriller
Michael Carrick has admitted that managing Manchester United now feels “natural” after guiding the club back into the UEFA Champions League.
A dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Sunday secured a top-five Premier League finish, confirming United’s return to Europe’s elite competition for the first time in three seasons.
What Carrick said
Carrick, who stepped in as interim manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, expressed both pride and comfort in the role.
He said, “I love doing what I'm doing and it's a great position for me to be in. It feels pretty natural if I'm totally honest. I understand what it brings.”
The clash with Liverpool delivered high drama. United raced into a two-goal lead, only for Liverpool, despite missing key attackers, to fight back and level at 2-2. But it was young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo who had the final say, netting a late winner to send Old Trafford into celebration.
The result not only secured Champions League football but also strengthened Carrick’s case for the permanent job.