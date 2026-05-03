‘It feels natural’ - Carrick leads Man United back to Champions League after Liverpool thriller

Michael Carrick says managing Manchester United feels “natural” after a dramatic win over Liverpool secured Champions League qualification.

Michael Carrick has admitted that managing Manchester United now feels “natural” after guiding the club back into the UEFA Champions League.

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Michael Carrick Man United as an interim || imago

A dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Sunday secured a top-five Premier League finish, confirming United’s return to Europe’s elite competition for the first time in three seasons.

What Carrick said

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Carrick, who stepped in as interim manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, expressed both pride and comfort in the role.

He said, “I love doing what I'm doing and it's a great position for me to be in. It feels pretty natural if I'm totally honest. I understand what it brings.”

The clash with Liverpool delivered high drama. United raced into a two-goal lead, only for Liverpool, despite missing key attackers, to fight back and level at 2-2. But it was young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo who had the final say, netting a late winner to send Old Trafford into celebration.

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